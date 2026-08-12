Opposition Doesn't Want Debate: Minister "Frustrated" Over 'Unique' Situation

"I am totally frustrated," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday while addressing the media after Parliament was adjourned yet again.

Attacking the Opposition for stalling the House, Rijiju said this was the first time in the parliamentary system when the government wanted a debate but the "Opposition was running away".

"I am totally frustrated. For the first time in my life, I am witnessing a scenario where the government wants a discussion in Parliament, yet the Opposition is running away from it. It is hard to imagine this, because in a parliamentary democracy, it is the Opposition that demands a discussion while the government provides the answers. Here, however, the government itself is saying, 'we will hold a discussion and provide answers', but the Opposition refuses to listen. Can you imagine such a situation?" Rijiju said.

The entire Monsoon Session has seen a virtual washout over the Opposition's demand for Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the crackdown on students during the July 20 protest.

Read: Amit Shah 'Ready To Answer Queries', Rahul Gandhi Says "Don't Want To Listen"

Shah on Thursday also proposed a debate on the student protests and promised to give a detailed statement in the House at the end of it. The Home Minister also wrote to Speaker Om Birla asking him to convince the Opposition to agree to a debate.

"I request you to kindly consult the Opposition and, with mutual consensus, allocate as much time as you deem appropriate, in terms of the number of hours from today onwards. I wish to remain present in the House during the allotted time and participate in the discussion, and I am prepared to answer all questions raised by the Opposition," Shah wrote in his letter to the Speaker.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, however, rejected Amit Shah's debate proposal, saying the youth of the country didn't want to listen to him.

"Who gave the order to shoot the students? Delhi Police and RAF come under the Home Ministry. Did Amit Shah give the order? If he did, he is culpable, if he didn't, he is incompetent. In both cases, he should resign," Rahul Gandhi said in response to Amit Shah's statement.

The Opposition has stalled the Monsoon Session over its demand for Amit Shah's statement on the use of force and pellet guns against the protesting students.

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Calling the Congress' refusal to allow the debate in the House "irresponsible", Rijiju said that the party that ruled the country for 50 years was now running away from Parliament.

"What has happened to this Congress party? It ruled for almost 50 years. Today they are running away from discussion," Rijiju said.

"It is not good for democracy. This is not good for the country."

Rijiju again appealed to the Congress to allow the discussion in the House and offered to extend the sitting hours of Parliament. "The priority is to run the House. If the Congress wants to have a discussion tomorrow at 11 AM we can even extend the time," Rijiju said.

Thursday is the last day of the Monsoon Session.

Rijiju ended the briefing saying he was saddened by the state of affairs in Parliament. "As an MP and as Parliamentary Affairs Minister I am very sad today because Parliament is not functioning."