Ram Temple Trust Key Official Champat Rai Steps Down Amid Donation Row: Sources

A top office-bearer at the Ram Temple Trust and a trustee have resigned on moral grounds following allegations of siphoning of donations at the popular Ayodhya shrine.

Champat Rai was the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, an independent body that manages the shrine. He and trustee Anil Mishra have submitted their resignations, an official confirmed.

The resignations follow a strong stance by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the submission of a preliminary report by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft.

A police case has been filed naming eight accused, including six temple staff responsible for counting cash. They were reportedly caught embezzling money on CCTV and have been arrested.