School Assembly News Headlines (June 29): Top National, International, Sports News

Here are the top stories for June 29. From dramatic political moves and surprising honours to extreme weather, breakthroughs in crime investigations, and big swings on the world stage, today's news has something for everyone. Internationally, headlines range from leadership comparisons and deadly heatwaves to tensions in the Middle East. On the sports front, football's World Cup drama and viral moments from the stars dominate.

Top National News

Seychelles Honours PM Modi With 'Guardian Of The Blue Horizon' Title

100x Surge In Wealth, Phone Data Erased: Fresh Details In Ram Temple Theft

Assam CID Cracks Down On Job Scam Racket; 7 Arrested

MK Stalin's Son-In-Law Sends Notices To 2 TVK Ministers Over 'Defamation'

J&K To Add 200 New E-Buses To Fleet, Will Connect Rural And Tourist Areas

Key Bridge In Sikkim Washed Away As Heavy Rain Triggers Floods, Landslides

What Happened At Lohagad? Siya Goyal Taken To Fort To Recreate Crime Scene

Kashmiri Muslim Leaders, Civil Groups Extend Support For Amarnath Yatra

Siya Goyal, Lover Googled Ways To Kill Fiance, Prepared Answers If Caught

Top International News

Many Similarities In Leadership Style: US Envoy Says PM Modi, Trump Think Alike

"I Will Return To My Country This Year": Sheikh Hasina To NDTV

1,000 More Deaths In France's Worst Heatwave, Total Rises To Over 4,000

6 Terrorists Killed After Attack On Pak Army Base In Karachi, 4 Soldiers Dead

Hezbollah Slams Israel-Lebanon Deal, Questions Its Effectiveness

Trump Warns Iran "Won't Exist" After Strikes, Gets "Experience Hell" Reply

Rs 7,744 Crore A Year: Indian-Origin CEO Highest-Paid Executive After Musk

Oil Tanker Hit By "Unknown Projectile" In Hormuz As Iran, US Exchange Fire

Trump Threatens 100% Tariff On European Countries Over Digital Services Tax

UK Breaks Record Hottest June Day Record For 3rd Time This Year

UAE Discusses Hormuz Security With Iran In Rare Call Amid Ceasefire

Top Sports News

FIFA World Cup Road To Final: Argentina Get Easiest Route; Portugal, Spain, Germany May Exit Early

Lionel Messi's 1st Instagram Post After Argentina's Win vs Jordan Takes Internet By Storm

Fans Show No Mercy On Cristiano Ronaldo After Flop Show Against Colombia

Jude Bellingham Achieves Rare Feat As England Defeat Panama In World Cup Match

Shreyas Iyer, Gautam Gambhir Slammed For Snubbing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against Ireland: "Just Not Happy"