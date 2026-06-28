What Happened At Lohagad? Siya Goyal Taken To Fort To Recreate Crime Scene

Nearly 10 days after 26-year-old Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death from Lohagad Fort by his fiance and her alleged lover, both accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, were taken to the hilltop on Sunday to reconstruct the crime and piece together how the events unfolded on the day of the murder.

The exercise forms part of the ongoing investigation into the June 18 incident, in which Agarwal was allegedly pushed off the fort by Goyal, 20, and her alleged lover, Chaudhary, 22.

Recreation To Establish Sequence Of Events

Pune Rural Police Superintendent Sandeep Singh Gill said the accused were taken to the exact spot where the incident took place to reconstruct the crime.

"The accused have been taken to the Lohagad Fort, specifically to the spot where the incident occurred, to recreate the scene. The entire sequence of events is being reconstructed: the route taken, where the accused positioned themselves, the specific actions performed, and how the incident unfolded. The accused has provided details regarding this," he told news agency ANI.

A senior Pune rural police official said Goyal was taken to the precise location from where the victim was allegedly pushed.

"Siya was taken to the spot at Lohagad Fort from where she, along with Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly pushed Agarwal to death. Chetan will be taken to the fort separately," the official said, news agency PTI reported.

Officials added that the reconstruction would help verify the accused's claims about how and from where Agarwal was pushed.

Read: Siya Goyal Showed "Erratic Behaviour" Before Pune Fort Trip: Inside Details Of FIR

According to police, the process involves recreating the entire chain of events at the site, including the movements and actions of the accused on the day of the incident.

The crime scene recreation is being video recorded. Investigators are examining how the accused reached the fort, their positioning during the incident, and the sequence in which events unfolded.

The police also stated that the exercise is aimed at understanding how both accused allegedly pushed the victim off the hill, the signal allegedly given by Goyal before the act, and how Chaudhary followed the couple at the fort. Police are also verifying whether he reached the site without a ticket and continued tracking the pair.

Watch | Video: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary At Undated Cricket Match

To facilitate the exercise, Lohagad Fort has been temporarily closed to the public, with police restricting entry for safety reasons.

Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal. According to investigators, Goyal told police she did not want to marry Agarwal and feared that calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to her family.

Investigators are probing several aspects of the case, including the planning of the alleged crime, movements of the accused before and after the incident, their digital footprint, and the motive behind the killing.

Read: Behind Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal Matchmaking, Role Of "Mittal Family" In Focus

Goyal Family Questioned

As part of the investigation, police on Saturday questioned Goyal's parents, Pravin and Puja Goyal, and her brother Sahil at the Lonavala rural police station.

The family had arrived around 11:00 am and their statements were recorded over nearly 12 hours, officials said.

Read: Siya Goyal, Lover Googled Ways To Kill Fiance, Prepared Answers If Caught

Sahil had earlier been questioned for over 10 hours on Friday.

Candlelight March And Appeal For Witnesses

Meanwhile, residents in Gahunje, where the Agarwal family lives, held a candlelight march demanding justice for the victim.

Ketan Agarwal's father Vishal Agarwal appealed to eyewitnesses to come forward.

"We will continue to fight until we get justice for our son," he said.

He added that several people were present at Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident and urged them to assist the investigation.

"Some people are messaging us, saying they were present at the fort, but they are not approaching the police. I urge all of them to come forward and help us get justice for Ketan. I assure them they will not face any problems," Vishal Agarwal said.

(With inputs from agencies)