Siya Goyal, Lover Googled Ways To Kill Fiance, Prepared Answers If Caught

Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary - who allegedly murdered her fiance Ketan Agarwal at the Lohagad Fort near Maharashtra's Pune earlier this month - had googled ways to kill him, the probe has revealed.

According to the police, Siya and Chetan went to the fort alone before committing the crime to "rehearse" the murder. The two had also prepared and practiced their answers to the police if they were caught by the police.

Investigation further revealed that the two murder accused had planned to disguise themselves during the murder to avoid suspicion.

Earlier, it was reported that Siya and Chetan had systematically wiped their entire phone chat history and recycle bins before and after the crime. Their mobiles have been sent to a forensic laboratory to retrieve the logs of deleted chats, officials said.

Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding was scheduled for November. Their families had booked a palace in Jaipur for Rs 17 crore and arranged two private planes to fly guests for their wedding. However, Siya and her lover killed Ketan by pushing him into a valley at the Lohagad Fort days after a previous failed attempt. On June 14, Siya took Ketan to the fort, where she pushed him, but he survived by grabbing a bush on the cliffside. To cover tracks, Siya created a distraction by screaming about a fake snake sighting and then hugging him.

Video: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary At Undated Cricket Match

Siya then convinced Ketan to go to the fort again, but this time she called her lover too, where the pair then allegedly pushed Ketan from behind into the gorge, causing his death.

Case files revealed that the two had also locked in a "plan C" in case the planned crime had failed.

Cops to recreate scene with Siya, Chetan

Pune Rural Police has taken Siya and Chetan to the Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene today.

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According to officials, the entire sequence of events is being reconstructed: the route taken, where the accused positioned themselves, the specific actions performed, and how the incident unfolded.

Ketan Agarwal's father's emotional appeal

A candlelight march was taken out in the housing society in Gahunje on Saturday, where the family of Ketan Agarwal lives, with his father making an emotional appeal to the people who had visited the fort on the day of his son's murder - June 18.

Photo Credit: PTI

"Some people are messaging us, saying they were present at the fort, but they are not approaching the police. I urge all of them to come forward and help us get justice for Ketan. I assure them they will not face any problems," Vishal Agarwal said.

"We will continue to fight until we get justice for our son," he added.