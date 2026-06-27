Inside Details Of FIR Alleging Siya Goyal Killed Her Fiance Ketan Agarwal

The first information report (FIR) into the Ketan Agarwal murder case contains some critical details including allegations that his fiancee, Siya Goyal, showed "erratic behaviour" before the couple went to Lohagad Fort near Pune. There, she and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, pushed Ketan Agarwal off a cliff to his death.

The FIR filed by Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Devichand Agarwal, on June 23 mentioned that Ketan recently told his family that Siya Goyal had been behaving erratically, throwing tantrums and arguing with him over minor issues.

A major point of contention was a missed trip to Lohagad Fort on June 4, which caused her to become highly agitated and persistently demand that her fiance take her there.

According to the FIR, on the night of June 17, Siya Goyal dialled Ketan Agarwal on WhatsApp using her upcoming birthday two days later as a pretext to convince his reluctant family to let them visit the fort the next day.

His mother, Rakhi Agarwal, initially rejected the trip request, the FIR said, adding the young woman then spoke to his mother directly to change her mind.

Ketan Agarwal left home on June 18 morning, picked up Siya Goyal from Kiwale bridge on the Pune-Mumbai highway before finally heading to the fort. At 10.45 am, Siya Goyal called her fiance's mother, claiming that he had accidentally fallen into a gorge at Lohagad Fort. Locals and the police found him in the gorge and took him to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

On June 21, Ketan Agarwal's father and relatives visited the exact spot of the fall and concluded that the location made an accidental slip highly improbable, according to the FIR. His friends, Navdeep Jindal and Tarun Mittal, accompanied the family to inspect the cliff.

The family alleged that Siya Goyal's phone was constantly busy and that she frequently mentioned her "friend" Chetan Chaudhary, leading them to believe the two were involved in a romantic relationship.

The FIR - which named both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary - alleged the two decided to kill Ketan Agarwal as he had become an obstacle to their relationship. Filed with the Lonavala Rural police station, the FIR has charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Ketan Agarwal's father said the two got engaged in February. The couple planned to visit Bali on June 6 for a pre-wedding shoot, but cancelled the trip as Siya Goyal could not get her passport in time.

The police today said her parents have been called for questioning in connection with the alleged murder. This comes after the police questioned Siya Goyal's younger brother Sahil Goyal for nearly 10 hours yesterday.

"Our investigation is currently at a preliminary stage. We have recorded some statements so far. Under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police, we have formed multiple teams. The investigation is proceeding accordingly," police officer Gajanan Tompe told news agency IANS.

"So far we have recorded statements of those people that were essential for the case and will continue to do so."