DDA Clears Redevelopment Of 50-Year-Old Two-Storey Homes Across Delhi

Owners of decades-old DDA-built two-storey homes in Delhi will now have a clearer route to demolish and rebuild their properties after the Delhi Development Authority approved a uniform redevelopment policy for such houses across the city.

The decision could benefit residents of older DDA housing schemes such as Naraina Vihar, where several homes were built more than 50 years ago.

Until now, vacant residential plots had defined redevelopment norms, but old DDA-built two-storey houses standing on individual plots did not have a uniform framework for reconstruction.

That is now set to change.

Under the policy cleared by DDA on Wednesday, eligible built-up two-storey units will get redevelopment rights on par with vacant residential plots.

The approval, however, does not mean owners can build without restrictions.

Any reconstruction will have to follow prevailing Master Plan provisions, permissible Floor Area Ratio or FAR, ground coverage, height limits, structural safety requirements, fire-safety rules and the Unified Building Bye-Laws.

The redevelopment policy was one of several major decisions taken at a DDA meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is also Chairman of the Authority.

DDA also approved the Master Plan for Delhi-2047, changes aimed at speeding up building-plan approvals and a key land-use proposal for the Rithala-Kundli Metro corridor.

Who Will Benefit From The New DDA Redevelopment Policy?

The policy specifically covers old DDA-built two-storey dwelling units constructed on individual residential plots.

Several such housing schemes were developed under Delhi's 1962 Master Plan and many of the structures are now more than five decades old.

DDA said a number of these buildings are structurally deficient.

The problem for homeowners was that while an empty residential plot could be redeveloped under prevailing planning norms, there was no common policy governing reconstruction of these already-built two-storey units.

The new policy seeks to remove that difference.

DDA has cited Naraina Vihar as one example, but the policy will not be restricted to that colony.

It will be extended to other similarly placed DDA housing schemes across Delhi.

Importantly, this is not a blanket redevelopment permission for every DDA flat or housing society in the capital. It applies to the category of old DDA-built two-storey dwelling units on individual plots covered by the policy.

Can Owners Now Demolish And Rebuild?

Yes, subject to planning and safety rules.

How much can be reconstructed will depend on factors including the size of the plot and the Master Plan provisions applicable to the property.

Owners will have to comply with:

Permissible FAR

Ground coverage norms

Building height restrictions

Structural safety certification

Unified Building Bye-Laws

Fire-safety requirements

Conversion charges, scrutiny fees and betterment levy may also have to be paid wherever applicable.

So, while the absence of a common redevelopment policy has been addressed, owners will still have to meet Delhi's prevailing construction and development-control norms.

DDA said the decision addresses a long-standing demand from residents and public representatives.

Delhi Master Plan 2047 Approved

In another major decision, DDA approved the Master Plan for Delhi-2047, or MPD-2047, which is intended to guide the capital's growth and development over the next two decades.

The plan deals with housing, mobility, economic growth, infrastructure, environmental sustainability, heritage conservation, urban regeneration and citizen-centric governance.

It will now be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval and subsequent notification.

This means Wednesday's DDA approval is a major step, but the new Master Plan is not yet finally notified.

The exercise had earlier been framed around a 2041 planning horizon before being aligned with the country's 2047 development timeline.

DDA said the plan went through a multi-stage review process.

Detailed consultations were held on July 15, 2025, with agencies including the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and NCRTC, along with resident welfare associations and other stakeholders.

With Delhi's population projected to grow significantly by 2047, DDA said the new plan adopts an integrated approach towards housing, transport, infrastructure, jobs and environmental sustainability.

Building Approvals To Get Simpler

DDA also approved changes to the Unified Building Bye-Laws, 2016, aimed at reducing procedural delays and improving ease of doing business.

Under the amendments, the prior requirement of obtaining No Objection Certificates from four agencies is proposed to be de-linked from the building-permit process.

These agencies are:

Delhi Pollution Control Committee

Chief Inspector of Factories

Delhi Jal Board

Forest Department

DDA said the move is intended to reduce the compliance burden and enable faster building-plan approvals.

The change relates to the requirement for prior NOCs during the building-permit process and does not automatically remove other statutory obligations that may apply to individual projects.

Rithala-Kundli Metro Depot Gets Key Clearance

The Authority also approved a change in land use for 19.63 hectares in Narela Sub-City's Zone P-I for development of a Metro depot for the Rithala-Kundli corridor.

The land will be changed from "Recreational" and "Public & Semi-Public" to "Transportation" use.

The proposal will now be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for issuance of the final Gazette notification.

The depot will support the planned extension of Delhi Metro's Red Line from Rithala towards Narela and Kundli in Haryana.

The corridor is expected to improve connectivity between northwest Delhi, Rohini, Narela and Haryana while reducing dependence on congested road routes.

DDA said improved Metro access could also support its new residential developments in Narela and the proposed university hub in the sub-city.

The authority expects better connectivity to attract investment in housing, hospitality, retail and services and create employment linked to the infrastructure push.

It also said increased use of public transport could help reduce vehicular emissions.

Sarojini Nagar Plot Proposed For Residential Use

DDA also approved a proposed change in land use for Plot Y, measuring 24,400 square metres, adjacent to the Sarojini Nagar residential area.

The site's land-use category is proposed to change from "Transportation (Rail Circulation)" to "Residential".

A public notice will now be issued inviting objections and suggestions from the public.

Veterinary Council Headquarters In Roshanpura

In Village Roshanpura, DDA approved a land-use proposal covering 7,978 square metres, or around 1.97 acres, for construction of the headquarters of the Veterinary Council of India.

The land is proposed to be changed from "Residential" to "Public & Semi-Public".

A public notice will be issued inviting objections and suggestions on the proposal.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Expansion At Copernicus Lane

DDA also approved a proposed change in land use involving Bungalow Numbers 12, 14 and 16 at Copernicus Lane in New Delhi.

Together, the three plots cover 8,494.35 square metres.

The properties were allotted by the Land and Development Office to Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, and the proposal was taken up on the request of NDMC.

Their land use is proposed to change from "Residential" to "Public-Semi Public".

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan plans to expand higher-education and research activities focused on Indian traditional knowledge systems.

A public notice will now be issued inviting objections and suggestions.

Mangolpuri, Keshopur Industrial Areas To Be Denotified

The Authority also approved denotification of Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase I, or Development Area No. 47, and Keshopur Industrial Area, which forms part of Development Area No. 51.

DDA said the move is aimed at improving maintenance and municipal functions in the two areas.

Waste-To-Energy Plant At Gazipur

DDA approved changing the land use of a site at Pocket-C, Integrated Freight Complex, Gazipur, from "Commercial (Freight Complex)" to "Utility" for development of a Waste-to-Energy plant.

The authority said the project is part of its Clean and Green Delhi push and is expected to contribute to better waste management and environmental conditions.

In a related decision, DDA approved changing the land use of 752.51 square metres, or around 900 square yards, at Pocket-B, IFC Gazipur, from "Public and Semi-Public" to "Recreational".

The parcel will be used as compensatory green space.