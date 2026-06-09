Delhi Aims To Clear Drains By June 15 To Curb Waterlogging This Monsoon

Every monsoon, Delhi's roads face the same test. A few hours of heavy rain can flood key stretches, choke traffic and leave commuters stranded, raising familiar questions about the city's drainage network.

With this year's rains approaching, authorities say they are trying to stay ahead of the problem.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday said nearly 70 per cent of desilting work in stormwater drains under its jurisdiction has been completed, with the remaining work scheduled to be finished by June 15, ahead of the monsoon.

This comes as civic agencies across the capital step up efforts to prevent waterlogging, one of Delhi's most persistent monsoon-time challenges.

DDA Claims 70% Progress

According to officials in DDA, desilting is being carried out across 69 kilometres of stormwater drains in Narela and 192 kilometres in Dwarka.

The work involves removing accumulated silt, debris, vegetation and other obstructions that can restrict the flow of rainwater during heavy showers.

Officials said around 70 per cent of the exercise has already been completed.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who has been reviewing monsoon preparedness measures, has now directed officials to ensure that the remaining work is completed before June 15.

June 15 Deadline Looms

The latest update comes weeks after authorities began reviewing Delhi's monsoon preparedness across departments, with a focus on drain cleaning, flood-control measures and waterlogging-prone locations.

For officials, the June 15 deadline is to ensure that key drainage infrastructure is ready before the arrival of sustained monsoon rainfall.

Apart from DDA, other agencies responsible for roads, drainage and flood control are also carrying out desilting and anti-waterlogging works ahead of the rainy season.

Delhi's Annual Waterlogging Challenge

Despite annual desilting exercises, several parts of Delhi continue to witness waterlogging during intense rainfall, often leading to traffic disruptions, stranded vehicles and long delays for commuters.

The issue has remained a recurring challenge for successive administrations, prompting renewed focus on drainage infrastructure every monsoon season.

Will The Preparations Hold Up?

For now, officials say the work is progressing on schedule.

But the success of Delhi's monsoon preparations will ultimately be judged not by kilometres of drains cleaned or percentages achieved, but by what happens when the first spell of heavy rain hits the city.

If roads remain navigable and water recedes quickly, authorities will point to the preparations as evidence that the exercise worked.

If familiar waterlogging hotspots are submerged once again, questions over Delhi's drainage network and monsoon preparedness are likely to return just as quickly as the rain.

With the June 15 deadline now days away, Delhi's annual race against waterlogging has entered its final stretch.