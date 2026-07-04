What's Holding Delhi Back? Housing, Water Among Key Challenges Identified

Finding an affordable home, getting stuck in traffic, coping with water shortages and living with pollution remain everyday challenges for millions of Delhiites.

These issues came under the spotlight at a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu, where officials discussed a long-term development blueprint aimed at shaping the Capital's future growth.

According to officials, the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Advisory Council reviewed the city's key urban planning challenges and proposed a roadmap covering more than 1,400 sq. km across Delhi.

The plan focuses on expanding housing, improving transport, strengthening water security, redeveloping older neighbourhoods and creating greener public spaces.

The meeting was attended by Advisory Council members, including MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Sudhanshu Trivedi, along with senior officials from the DDA, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Delhi government's Health and Power departments, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and other agencies.

What's Holding Delhi Back?

According to officials, the Advisory Council identified several long-standing issues that require planned intervention, including affordable housing shortages, the growth of slums and Jhuggi-Jhopri clusters, redevelopment of unauthorised colonies, traffic congestion, air pollution, water security, urban flooding, the urban heat island effect, deteriorating heritage structures and the planned development of the Yamuna floodplain (Zone O).

LG's Four Priorities For Delhi

Addressing the meeting, Sandhu said, "Delhi's growth must be inclusive, sustainable and future-ready."

According to officials, the proposed roadmap is built around four broad priorities:

A greener city, with higher per capita green cover, Yamuna riverfront development and an interconnected green-and-blue infrastructure network.

A better quality of life, through improved water security, disaster resilience and safer roads.

A stronger economy, by redeveloping commercial markets, creating logistics hubs and leveraging Delhi's heritage as an economic and cultural asset.

Better mobility, with a focus on reducing congestion through multimodal transport integration and improved last-mile connectivity from Metro stations.

Where Is Development Planned?

Officials said the proposed planning framework includes:

207 sq. km under Transit-Oriented Development (TOD).

200 sq. km under Land Pooling Areas.

700 sq. km of developed residential areas.

150 sq. km of low-density development.

100 sq. km for Yamuna riverfront development in Zone O.

24 sq. km covering redevelopment of the Old City.

31 sq. km of bungalow zone.

20 sq. km under High Density Corridor development.

The Bigger Picture

Officials said the proposals are intended to support Delhi's long-term urban planning as the city prepares for future population growth. The roadmap focuses on balancing housing needs, transport, environmental sustainability and public infrastructure while guiding planned development across different parts of the Capital.

Summing up the deliberations, Sandhu said the proposed framework would serve as the roadmap for translating the vision of an "inclusive, sustainable and future-ready" Delhi into on-ground development.