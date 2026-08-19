Video: Python Found Curled Up Under A Cot In Delhi

A python was recently found near a DDA Park in Delhi's Forest View Apartments. The Forest Department stepped in and safely removed the snake.

In a video, a Wildlife SOS staff member can be seen carefully removing the python. The clip shows the snake sitting under a table before he steps in to pick it up.

The official reaches underneath a wooden cot where the large python is coiled up among stored items. Wearing protective gloves, he carefully handles the snake to guide it out from its hiding spot.

The handler then lifts the heavy python, which wraps itself around his arm as he moves it. A colleague steps in to help, supporting the snake's body and checking it for any visible injuries or cuts.

The two handlers can be seen carefully lowering the python into a large, secure transport crate before closing the lid to ensure it is safely relocated.

The python is believed to have come from the nearby Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. Such sightings are not unusual during the monsoon season, when wildlife from nearby forested areas often ventures closer to residential neighbourhoods.