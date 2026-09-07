Watch: 7-Foot Python Found Inside Parked Car In Mumbai's Dahisar, Rescuers Pull It Out Safely

A dramatic incident was reported in Dahisar West, where a huge python was found inside the bonnet of a car parked in the residential compound of Maheshwar Building, located near Bapu Bagwe Road in Kandarpada. The unexpected visitor was spotted on Saturday in a resident Sunny Kamble's sister's car when residents noticed a large 7-foot-long snake slowly crawling from the base of the car to the hood.

They soon realised that it wasn't just any snake but a massive python hiding inside the car. As word quickly spread throughout the building, a crowd gathered and mild panic set in among locals worried about the snake wandering loose in the residential area.

Also read | 102-Year-Old Marks Birthday By Walking Across New Bridge, Reveals Wish For 103rd Birthday

Recognising the danger to both the residents and the animal, locals alerted professional wildlife rescuers. Rescue expert Sameer Gupta immediately arrived at the scene, and when he opened the car's hood, the large reptile was spotted coiled near the engine. The video shows Gupta safely removing the python and putting it in a bag.

Before being returned to nature, the rescued python was taken in for a quick medical checkup to ensure it hadn't sustained any injuries from the warm car parts.

After wildlife officials confirmed the snake was healthy and unharmed, it was safely released back into its natural habitat in nearby Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Also read | "Now Is The Time": Japanese Woman Welcomes 7th Child To Help Boost Birth Rates, Goes Viral

Snake on the train

In June, a similar incident happened when a python hatchling was spotted inside the engine cabin of the 12052 Madgaon-CSMT Jan Shatabdi Express. Prompt action by the railway team and animal welfare officials averted any danger to passengers or the reptile. Click here to read the story.

According to a statement issued by Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, the incident occurred shortly after the train arrived at platform number 11 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at around 12:45 AM on June 24.