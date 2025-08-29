Watch: Wildlife Enthusiast's Close Call With Python Goes Viral

A video shared on Instagram by wildlife enthusiast Mike Holston has gone viral, capturing a tense encounter as he removed a massive python from a chicken coop using only his bare hands. The incident, which has garnered over two million views, has sparked a mix of shock and admiration online.

The footage shows Holston calmly entering a chicken shed where a large python had coiled itself among the birds. Without any protective gear, he is seen reaching in and carefully extracting the serpent. The situation intensified when the snake suddenly lunged towards his face, but Holston's quick reflexes allowed him to narrowly evade the strike.

Watch the video here:

Despite the close call, he remained composed, continuing to address the camera and provide details about the reptile. The clip concludes with Holston relocating the python, stating his intention to move it to a safer location, away from the distressed chickens and ducklings.

Holston captioned the post, "Beast carpet python from this morning found in the chicken coop," identifying the snake as a carpet python. The dramatic nature of the video has led to widespread discussion across social media platforms regarding the man's bravery and the inherent dangers of handling wild animals.

"The way you casually swerved that head strike. Love watching you and Ricky handle snakes. There's definitely an art to it. An art I'll happily watch just from my iPhone. Forever," commented a user.

"I thought something happened to you. I haven't been seeing you. I'm glad you're still alive. Keep raising our anxiety," wrote another user.

"Bro, how did you know he wasn't going to strike you when you were right in front of him? Is it feeling? Body language? Fascinating stuff," commented a third user.