15.5 Feet Python Rescued From Tamil Nadu Field, Released Into Forest

A python found in a field in the Nilgiris district was rescued and safely released into the forest, an official said on Wednesday.

A few residents who noticed the python unable to move in a garden in Solur near the area informed the forest department officials.

The python, about 15.5 feet long, was unable to move after consuming a large meal. Forest department personnel rescued it and safely released it into a nearby dense forest, the official said.

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