Madhya Pradesh Forest Officer Suspended For Feeding <i>Poha</i> To Sambar Deer

A Forest Department officer posted at the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended after a video showing him feeding and petting a wild Sambar deer went viral, prompting criticism from wildlife experts and demands for legal action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Vinod Verma, In-charge Assistant Director, Itarsi, who was also serving as In-charge Superintendent of the Bori range in the Satpura Tiger Reserve, was placed under suspension with immediate effect.

According to the suspension order issued late on Thursday by Field Director Rakesh Nanda, Verma was seen "displaying inappropriate behaviour with a wild animal (a sambar deer)".

The order said his conduct reflected "gross negligence and insensitivity" in the discharge of his official duties and amounted to a violation of Rule 3 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 9(1) of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966, Mr. Vinod Verma... is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," it further stated.

It also directed that during the suspension period, his headquarters would remain at the office of the Assistant Director, Pipariya, Satpura Tiger Reserve, and that he would not leave the headquarters without prior permission of the Field Director.

The controversy erupted after a video, reportedly shared by Verma himself a few days ago, showed him feeding poha to a wild sambar deer inside the Churna forest range.

The officer was also seen touching and petting the animal, which he had reportedly rescued earlier.

The video drew criticism from wildlife conservationists, who argued that such interaction violates the basic principles of wildlife management.

Experts say wild animals should not be fed or handled unnecessarily because regular human contact can make them dependent on people and reduce their natural fear of humans. Animals habituated to humans are more likely to stray into villages and roads in search of food, exposing them to accidents, poaching and conflict. Human food and close contact can also adversely affect their health.

Following the video's circulation, wildlife activist Ajay Dube questioned whether the officer's conduct also warranted action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in addition to departmental disciplinary proceedings.

Welcoming the suspension, wildlife activist Ajay Dubey told IANS, "Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav has taken stern action. The accused officer Vinod Verma has been placed under immediate suspension for his unnatural and negligent behaviour with a wild sambar deer.

This swift move sends a loud and clear message to the entire department that there will be zero tolerance for negligence or violation of wildlife norms by those entrusted with protecting forests and wildlife.

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