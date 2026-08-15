Python Enters UP Meat Shop To Hunt Goat. Drunk Man Wraps It Around His Neck

Panic and chaos erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on late Friday evening as a massive python slithered into a meat shop. But what nobody expected was a heavily intoxicated man to come to the rescue unfazed, and even play with the reptile as he caught it.

According to locals, the python, approximately 15 feet long, entered the meat shop and approached the goats inside it, possibly to make one of them its prey. However, before it could seize one of the goats, the shopowner spotted the massive reptile.

Just then, the heavily intoxicated man, identified as Suresh, arrived at the scene. What followed both shocked and horrified onlookers at the scene

Upon spotting the reptile, Suresh approached it without an ounce of fear and grabbed it with his bare hands, not caring about his own safety. The python, in an attempt to break free, coiled itself around the man's hand and started to put pressure by constricting.

It even bit Suresh's hand one ot two times in an attempt to break free, but nothing happened as pythons are non-venomous. Despite the struggle, the intoxicated man remained unfazed. He finally got hold of the snake, and draped it around his shoulders like a garland. He then started playing with it in public.

The bizarre situation pulled in a large crowd, eager to witness the astonishing incident. Passersby and local shopkeepers stood in awe as they saw the scene unfold.

Suresh played with the python for quite some time, and finally safely secured it inside a large container. He then took the container and released the massive reptile into a drain.

In a final show of rage, the python raised it head about three feet in the air. After a brief pause, it slithered away, only after which locals breathed a sigh of relief.

(With inputs from Sarfaraz Ali Siddiqui)