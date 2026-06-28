<i>Laapataa Ladies</i> Actor Satendra Soni Alleges Filmmaker Threatened To Kill Him After He Demanded Payment

Actor Satendra Soni, known for his roles in Laapataa Ladies and Mirzapur, has shared a video on social media alleging that he had a disturbing experience while shooting for a film in Madhya Pradesh.

In a video posted on Instagram, Soni alleged that filmmaker Pushpendra Singh removed him and several other character artistes from the film after they asked to be paid for eight days of work. He also claimed that the filmmaker threatened to kill them.

Recalling what happened during the shoot, Soni said, "I came to Maihar to work on a film directed by Pushpendra Singh called Pedh Palkhi. He gave us Rs 50,000 as a signing amount and told us the remaining payment would be made during the shoot. It's been eight days since filming began, and when we asked him for the money, he told us to pack our bags and leave the hotel. He even threatened to kill us."

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Later, Soni shared another video confirming that he and the others had safely returned to Mumbai. He also thanked the Maihar Police, actor Ashutosh Rana, and everyone who helped them during the difficult situation.

In the video, the actor said, "We have safely reached Mumbai. The Maihar Police supported us immensely, and many others also helped us. It has been a very difficult journey, but we are back in Mumbai."

Satendra Soni has appeared in several films and television projects, including Doctor G, Bawaal, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, and Hello Bachhon. He received praise for his small but significant role in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, which was backed by Aamir Khan and was India's official entry for the Oscars.