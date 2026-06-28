Bollywood Trade Union Backs Satendra Soni, Seeks FIR Against <i>Ped Palki</i> Makers Over Shocking Allegations

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called on the Madhya Pradesh government to register an FIR against the makers of Ped Palki after actor Satendra Soni levelled serious allegations of non-payment and intimidation.

The appeal comes after Soni, known for his performances in Laapataa Ladies and Mirzapur, shared an emotional video on social media claiming that he and several other artistes were denied their agreed remuneration and threatened when they sought payment.

Backing the actor, AICWA issued a statement on X expressing concern over the allegations and the wider treatment of workers in the film industry.

"The emotional video shared by Satendra Soni reflects the pain and distress he says he has endured. His allegations raise serious concerns about the treatment of artists and workers in the Indian film industry. No artist or worker should have to endure such treatment."

"Many workers and artists allege that they are called for film shoots with promises of work, but later face delays or denial of payment and are allegedly subjected to intimidation when they demand their rightful dues. Such complaints deserve serious attention. By publicly sharing his emotional video, Satendra Soni has brought these concerns into the public domain and highlighted the hardships that artists and workers may face," AICWA said in an official statement.

Describing the matter as one of serious concern, the association urged the Madhya Pradesh government to take immediate cognisance of the allegations and initiate a fair and impartial investigation. It also stressed that every worker and artist in the industry deserves dignity, timely payment for their work, and protection from any form of intimidation.

Satendra Soni's Emotional Video

Recalling what happened during the shoot, Soni said, "I came to Maihar to work on a film directed by Pushpendra Singh called Ped Palki. He gave us Rs 50,000 as a signing amount and told us the remaining payment would be made during the shoot. It's been eight days since filming began, and when we asked him for the money, he told us to pack our bags and leave the hotel. He even threatened to kill us."

Later, Soni shared another video confirming that he and the others had safely returned to Mumbai. He also thanked the Maihar Police, actor Ashutosh Rana, and everyone who helped them during the difficult situation.

In the video, the actor said, "We have safely reached Mumbai. The Maihar Police supported us immensely, and many others also helped us. It has been a very difficult journey, but we are back in Mumbai."

Satendra Soni has appeared in several films and television projects, including Doctor G, Bawaal, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, and Hello Bachhon. He received praise for his small but significant role in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, which was backed by Aamir Khan and was India's official entry for the Oscars.