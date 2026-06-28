Akshay Kumar Explains Why <i>Saiyaara</i> Became A Blockbuster

Akshay Kumar believes that a film does not need to be eventful to succeed at the box office.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Akshay cited Saiyaara as an example, saying that the film did not have any major event associated with it, yet it performed tremendously well at the box office.

He added that the Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday starrer resonated with audiences because of its music and romantic appeal.

The Airlift actor was asked, "There has been a lot of discussion about the kind of films that work in theatres. In fact, senior actors such as R Madhavan are also of the opinion that multi-starrers and larger-than-life films work best in cinemas. What do you have to say about it?"

Sharing his views, Akshay said, "If it is in the destiny of the film, it runs successfully one way or the other."

Referring to Saiyaara, he added, "Recently, a film came out with a new boy and a new girl. What was that film?"

As Welcome to the Jungle director Ahmed Khan reminded him of the film's name, Akshay continued, "Yes, Saiyaara. Which event did the film have? I want to ask, what event did the film have? There was no event. It's just that its songs worked, and the romance in the film worked. That caught on. The boy and the girl performed well, and they were lucky that the film took off."

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara became the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time.

The project is believed to be loosely based on the 2004 South Korean film A Moment to Remember.

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