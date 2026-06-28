<i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle continued its theatrical run with steady growth on its second day.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by the late Neeraj Vohra, the comedy released in cinemas on Friday after paid previews on Thursday evening.

What's Happening

After collecting Rs 18.75 crore on its opening day, the film added another Rs 20 crore on Saturday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

With this, its total India nett collection now stands at Rs 39 crore. The film has also earned Rs 57.50 crore worldwide so far.

On its second day, Welcome To The Jungle recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 33%.

Delhi-NCR registered the highest number of shows at 860 and reported an occupancy of 39.8%.

Mumbai followed with 692 shows and an occupancy of 41%.

Background

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's reaction to the film's box office performance has also caught attention online.

While interacting with reporters at the Mumbai airport, the actor was told that Welcome To The Jungle had "set the box office on fire" and was receiving an overwhelming response. Responding with his trademark humour, Akshay said, "Bhai ab tu mere kapde mat faad diyo."

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh and Urvashi Rautela, among others.

