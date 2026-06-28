Sunita Ahuja Reveals Husband Govinda Had 'Many Affairs': 'You Should Tolerate Everything In Love'

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, began premiering on Saturday, June 27. Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is one of the contestants on the reality show.

What's Happening

Making a powerful entrance, Sunita opened up about her marriage with Govinda. She revealed that Govinda had several affairs during their marriage. As part of the premiere episode, host Farah Khan read out a few headlines featuring Sunita.

One of them was, “I want a son like Govinda, not a husband”.

As Farah asked Sunita to elaborate, she was heard saying, "Pyaar mein toh aapko har cheez bardasht karna chahiye. Chi Chi ne life mein itne affairs kiye, chalo hero heroine mein toh hote hi hain. Toh mujhe lagta hai itne saal jo maine Chi Chi ke saath nibhaya hai, I think uske jaisa beta hona chahiye (In love, you should be able to tolerate everything. Govinda had many affairs in his life; well, heroes and heroines do such things. I think since I stood by him for so many years, I deserve to have a son like him."

After that, co-host Riteish Deshmukh read out another headline, saying "Jab tak pati patni saath ho tab tak ankhiyon se goli maare. Par jab koi third party aa jaye to ghutnon par goli maare."

Taking a hilarious jibe, Sunita said, "Sun rahe ho Chi Chi toh sun lena bhaiya, kyunki ghutno pe goli tabhi lagti hai jab koi life mein aa jaati hai. Voh bhi maine jhooth nahi bola. Main toh Bombay mein thi nahi, kitne logon ne bola ki maine hi maar diya. Main toh Khatu Shyam mein thi. (If you're listening, then listen carefully. A bullet only hits you in the knee when someone comes into your life. I wasn't lying about that either. I wasn't even in Mumbai — so many people said I was the one who shot him. I was at Khatu Shyam."

About Govinda And Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987 but kept their marriage private for almost two years. They made their marriage public only after the birth of their daughter, Tina Ahuja. The couple also has a son named Yashvardhan Ahuja.

About Lock Upp

Coming back to Lock Upp Season 2, the reality show premiered on June 27 on Netflix. Along with Akanksha Chamola, it features Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Madhuri Grover, Shresta Iyer, Pamala Serena, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Aly, Shreya Kalra, Varun Yadav and Sufi Motiwala as contestants. New episodes stream every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

(Inputs from IANS)