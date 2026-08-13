Suvinder Vicky Recalls Abusing Arjun Rampal In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>

Suvinder Vicky has been getting a lot of attention after his work in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor played the role of Brigadier Jahangir in the Aditya Dhar directorial. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, released in March 2026 and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Suvinder Vicky's character had several scenes with Arjun Rampal, and a lot of his dialogues involved abusive language. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about shooting those scenes and explained how the dialogues came about.

He said, “I'm lucky to work with great directors. In this, the credit goes to Aditya Dhar and to me also because I also gave my hundred percent effort. Also, galiyon ka shrey hamare script writer ko bhi jayega (The credit for all the abusive language would also go our screenwriter), because I didn't make any of those, that was all written in the script.”

“I told Aditya that my whole dialogue will be a big beep, he should have instead made me play a mute character in the film because I'm abusing so much. But he told me confidently that nothing will be cut. Then I thought that since nothing would be cut, I would improvise but Aditya stopped me in that moment. He said we will not go to mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility to not hurt sentiments in films,” Suvinder Vicky added.

The actor also spoke about Arjun Rampal's reaction to his dialogues. The two actors had already worked together in Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, which helped them share a good equation on the sets.

He shared, “We shared an equation because before Dhurandhar as we had worked in Satluj together. When I warned him about my dialogues in the film, he told me, ‘It is part of life, camera ke samne faad de.'”

Suvinder Vicky is now gearing up for his next release, Awarapan 2. The sequel brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit, almost two decades after the 2007 film. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi and is set to release on August 14.