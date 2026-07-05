School Assembly News Headlines (July 6): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 6): Today's headlines bring a mix of political surprises, big weather changes and thrilling sports moments. On the national front: big names are back in the political ring, Mumbai and Delhi are coping with monsoon unrest, and urgent warnings and heartbreaking incidents remind us to stay safe. Internationally, nations mark milestones and mourn leaders while tensions and tough decisions make headlines. And in sports, World Cup drama and standout debuts are lighting up social media and stadiums alike.

From political surprises at home to historic scenes abroad, and from heavy monsoon alerts to electric World Cup action, here are the top stories for today.

Top National News

Prashant Kishor To Contest Bihar's Bankipur Bypoll

Sambit Patra's WhatsApp Hacked, Fraudsters Seek Rs 55,000 From His Contacts

Red Alert In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain, Civic Body Urges People To Stay Indoors

Rain Hits Parts Of Delhi, Brings Relief From Sultry Conditions

"Shut Down IT Cell Or We Will": Akal Takht's 10-Day Warning To Bhagwant Mann

Another Monsoon Death In Mumbai, Man Dies After Tree Falls On Him Amid Rain

Southwest Monsoon To Cover Parts Of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana In Next 4 days

Unwell Since Ketan Agarwal's Murder, Grandfather Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Top International News

US Celebrates 250th Birthday As Trump Says American Identity "Under Attack"

'Death To America, Death To Israel' Chants Echo At Khamenei's Funeral In Iran

Iran Confirms Hormuz Transit Fees, Offers "Special Treatment" For "Friends"

Ali Khamenei's 3 Sons Attend Funeral In Tehran, Successor Mojtaba Skips

"Quit Immediately": Pakistan Deputy PM Faces Flak After Grandson Arrested For Rape

"Zeal Of Brimstone Preacher": JD Vance Salms US Critics In July 4th Address

Boy, 11, To Face Trial For Shopping Plaza Fire Which Killed 72 In Pakistan

Top Sports News

Paraguay Keeper Throws Ball At Kylian Mbappe After Handshake Snub During FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash

"Fought Like Lions": Coach Gustavo Alfaro's Big Praise For Paraguay Despite World Cup Exit

"It Feels Weird": England's Youngest Player's Thoughts After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Debut

Babar Azam Handed Big Responsibility As Pakistan Make Test Leadership Change

'Brazil No Longer Big Favourites': Norway Coach Fires Shots Ahead Of Round Of 16 Clash

"You Make Him Seem Like A Dictator": France Coach Makes Huge Remark On Kylian Mbappe

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 1st Social Media Post After India Debut Takes Internet By Storm

Sunil Gavaskar Hits The Bull's-Eye On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Getting Stumped On 14 In Debut India vs England Match

India Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Trains With Red-Ball Ahead Of Gruelling Schedule

Chaos Outside England's Team Hotel At 2 AM: Mexico Fans Set Off Firecrackers, Play Music