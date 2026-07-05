School Assembly News Headlines (July 6): Top National, International, Sports News

Top Headlines: From heavy monsoon alerts to electric World Cup action.
School Assembly News Headlines (July 6): Today's headlines bring a mix of political surprises, big weather changes and thrilling sports moments. On the national front: big names are back in the political ring, Mumbai and Delhi are coping with monsoon unrest, and urgent warnings and heartbreaking incidents remind us to stay safe. Internationally, nations mark milestones and mourn leaders while tensions and tough decisions make headlines. And in sports, World Cup drama and standout debuts are lighting up social media and stadiums alike.
From political surprises at home to historic scenes abroad, and from heavy monsoon alerts to electric World Cup action, here are the top stories for today.
Top National News
- Prashant Kishor To Contest Bihar's Bankipur Bypoll
- Sambit Patra's WhatsApp Hacked, Fraudsters Seek Rs 55,000 From His Contacts
- Red Alert In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain, Civic Body Urges People To Stay Indoors
- Rain Hits Parts Of Delhi, Brings Relief From Sultry Conditions
- "Shut Down IT Cell Or We Will": Akal Takht's 10-Day Warning To Bhagwant Mann
- Another Monsoon Death In Mumbai, Man Dies After Tree Falls On Him Amid Rain
- Southwest Monsoon To Cover Parts Of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana In Next 4 days
- Unwell Since Ketan Agarwal's Murder, Grandfather Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Top International News
- US Celebrates 250th Birthday As Trump Says American Identity "Under Attack"
- 'Death To America, Death To Israel' Chants Echo At Khamenei's Funeral In Iran
- Iran Confirms Hormuz Transit Fees, Offers "Special Treatment" For "Friends"
- Ali Khamenei's 3 Sons Attend Funeral In Tehran, Successor Mojtaba Skips
- "Quit Immediately": Pakistan Deputy PM Faces Flak After Grandson Arrested For Rape
- "Zeal Of Brimstone Preacher": JD Vance Salms US Critics In July 4th Address
- Boy, 11, To Face Trial For Shopping Plaza Fire Which Killed 72 In Pakistan
Top Sports News
- Paraguay Keeper Throws Ball At Kylian Mbappe After Handshake Snub During FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash
- "Fought Like Lions": Coach Gustavo Alfaro's Big Praise For Paraguay Despite World Cup Exit
- "It Feels Weird": England's Youngest Player's Thoughts After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Debut
- Babar Azam Handed Big Responsibility As Pakistan Make Test Leadership Change
- 'Brazil No Longer Big Favourites': Norway Coach Fires Shots Ahead Of Round Of 16 Clash
- "You Make Him Seem Like A Dictator": France Coach Makes Huge Remark On Kylian Mbappe
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 1st Social Media Post After India Debut Takes Internet By Storm
- Sunil Gavaskar Hits The Bull's-Eye On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Getting Stumped On 14 In Debut India vs England Match
- India Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Trains With Red-Ball Ahead Of Gruelling Schedule
- Chaos Outside England's Team Hotel At 2 AM: Mexico Fans Set Off Firecrackers, Play Music
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