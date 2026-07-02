School Assembly News Headlines (July 3): Top National, International, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 3): Here is a quick roundup of today's big stories from home and around the world. On the national front, India is buzzing with space ambitions as Vikram‑1, the country's first private orbital rocket, aims for an August launch, while heavy monsoon weather brings landslides and flood risks in the Northeast and Uttarakhand.

Internationally, the Gaza war marks 1,000 days amid continued global tensions, extreme heat sweeps parts of the US, and diplomatic and trade moves between India, the EU and China are in the headlines.

In sports, cricket schedules and high‑drama World Cup moments keep fans talking. For students, education news matters: Delhi's private schools must justify fee hikes, board exam weightage could gain importance in admissions, DU's new term starts July 28.

Top National News

Vikram-1, India's 1st Private Orbital Rocket, Set To Launch By August 4

12 Assam Districts Face El Nino Risk As Centre Reviews Flood Situation

Assam-Arunachal Highway Shut As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides

ISRO Gets Bomb Threat, Mail Sent To Chairman

One-Nation-One Election Need Of The Hour, Delhi Will Support: Rekha Gupta

Siya Goyal Agrees To Lie Detector Test In Ketan Agarwal Murder Probe

Air India Express Resumes Flights To All Middle East Destinations

'Not Siya Point': Locals Say Pune Fort Being Disrespected After Murder Case

Top Court Warns Against Use Of AI In Legal Process

It's Been Just 48 Hours And Monsoon Is Already Ravaging Uttarakhand

Top International News

Israel Marks 1,000 Days Of Gaza War With Memorials And Protests

India-EU Trade Pack Likely To Be Implemented By Early 2027: Envoy To NDTV

Heat Dome Brings Extreme Temperatures To US Ahead Of July 4 Celebrations

1 Missing As US Seahawk Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Arabian Sea

Trump Taps Harvard Astronomer Avi Loeb To Lead His New UFO Council

China's New Ethnic Unity Law Takes Effect Amid Global Rights Criticism

India-Bound Oil Tanker Survives Gunfire Near Hormuz, Reaches Odisha Port

After Pak, It's Bangladesh, Myanmar: China Plans New Corridor Bordering India

Top Sports News

BCCI Announces Schedule For India's Test Tour Of Sri Lanka In August

Harry Kane Scores Potential 'Goal Of The World Cup', Beats Several Players To Bag Winner

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Snub Leaves Ravi Shastri Fuming: "He Would've Taken Ireland's Pants Off"

World Cup 2026: Fans Rage At FIFA After Folarin Balogun Red Card Evokes Lionel Messi Row

Rahul Dravid "Doesn't Want To Be Involved" In Cricket Decisions For ETPL Team: R Ashwin

Sports Ministry Cracks Down on Federations: 'No Freeloaders' For Asian Games And Commonwealth Games

Top Education News

Delhi Private Schools Must Justify Fee Hike: Minister Ashish Sood

Board Exams May Get 50% Weightage In Admissions Based On NEET, JEE: Report

Delhi University Academic Calendar 2026-27 Out: Classes To Begin On July 28

'Ritzer Became Putzer': UGC-NET Sociology Paper Had '50% Spelling Errors', Alleges Aspirant

Re-NEET 2026 Results Likely By July 20: Top NTA Sources To NDTV