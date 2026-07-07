School Assembly News Headlines (July 8): Top National, International, Sports News

Today's headlines mix high-stakes politics, human interest and sport.
School Assembly News Headlines (July 8): Here's your fast-paced brief of the day's biggest stories. From globe-trotting diplomacy and surprising scientific firsts to monsoon mayhem and courtroom drama, today's headlines mix high-stakes politics, human interest and sport. Catch this: India's ties with Indonesia heat up as leaders meet and voting tech draws attention abroad; Mumbai's rains topple hundreds of trees while glaciers of news bring space-bound gold and diamonds; courtrooms and big tech clash over content and videos; and in sport, big names and emotional upsets keep the headlines buzzing.
Top National News
- "I Follow Your Career": Indonesian President Praises PM Modi
- 1,100 Trees Collapse In A Week, 500 In A Day In Mumbai Rain, 3 Killed
- In A First, Gold, Diamonds To Fly Into Space On India's Smallest Rocket
- "You Want Us To Regulate Chief Minister's Visits?" Supreme Court Rap For DMK
- 'Can't Proactively Remove Courtroom Videos': Meta, Google To Delhi High Court
- Meta Gets 3 More Days To Submit Response On Its WhatsApp Username Feature
- Indonesia Eyes Indian Voting Machine EVM As PM Modi Visits Jakarta
- Dead Lizard Found In Mid-Day Meal At West Delhi School, Case Filed
- Centre Forms Panel To Examine Content Of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' After Takedown
- Mercedes Crushed In Delhi's East Of Kailash After Tree Falls On It Amid Rain
- Amid Supreme Court Setback To DMK, Vijay To Visit Karur - A First Since Stampede
- 75-Year-Old With 32 Degrees Appears For Another Exam In Himachal
- Congress To Move High Court Over Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejection
- Monsoon Fury In Jammu And Kashmir, Floods, Landslides Damage Infrastructure
- 70 Applied For Citizenship In Assam Under New Law, 6 Got It: Government
Top International News
- Israel, Lebanon To Hold Direct US-Mediated Talks In Rome Next Week
- 'Nation That Hid Osama Bin Laden': US Senator Questions Pak's Iran Mediator Role
- Trump's Friend Urges Him To Declare "National Emergency" Ahead Of Midterms
- US Cybersecurity Agency Uses Anthropic AI Model To Audit Government Software
- US Man Sues ICE, Says Home Visit Over Email Violated Free Speech Rights
- Netanyahu Asks US Not To Sell F-35 Jets To Turkey Over "Power Balance"
- Trump Rings Wall Street Opening Bell As He Ties Presidency To Market Gains
Top Sports News
- Cristiano Ronaldo After World Cup Exit: "Before Me, Portugal Hadn't Won Anything"
- Afghanistan Pacer Shapoor Zadran Dies Day Before 39th Birthday, Report Says He Was Battling Rare Immune Disorder
- People Criticising BCCI For 'Dropping' Sanju Samson vs Zimbabwe Told To Do 'Homework'
- FIFA President Gianni Infantino Condemns Racist Remarks Against France Skipper Kylian Mbappe
- "Embarrassing, Pathetic": US Turns On Own Team After 1-4 Loss To Belgium
- USA Striker Folarin Balogun, At Centre Of FIFA World Cup Red Card Drama, Breaks Silence On Row: "It's Controversial"
- FIFA Praises World Cup Referee Who Donald Trump Claimed Was 'Suspect' After Red Card For Folarin Balogun
- After Folarin Balogun's Twist, England Look To Appeal Against Jarell Quansah's Red Card
- Shivam Dube Replaces Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy For ODIs Against England
- Ravi Shastri, Mohammad Nabi And Azmatullah Omarzai Mourn Death Of Shapoor Zadran
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