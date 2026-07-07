School Assembly News Headlines (July 8): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 8): Here's your fast-paced brief of the day's biggest stories. From globe-trotting diplomacy and surprising scientific firsts to monsoon mayhem and courtroom drama, today's headlines mix high-stakes politics, human interest and sport. Catch this: India's ties with Indonesia heat up as leaders meet and voting tech draws attention abroad; Mumbai's rains topple hundreds of trees while glaciers of news bring space-bound gold and diamonds; courtrooms and big tech clash over content and videos; and in sport, big names and emotional upsets keep the headlines buzzing.

Top National News

"I Follow Your Career": Indonesian President Praises PM Modi

1,100 Trees Collapse In A Week, 500 In A Day In Mumbai Rain, 3 Killed

In A First, Gold, Diamonds To Fly Into Space On India's Smallest Rocket

"You Want Us To Regulate Chief Minister's Visits?" Supreme Court Rap For DMK

'Can't Proactively Remove Courtroom Videos': Meta, Google To Delhi High Court

Meta Gets 3 More Days To Submit Response On Its WhatsApp Username Feature

Indonesia Eyes Indian Voting Machine EVM As PM Modi Visits Jakarta

Dead Lizard Found In Mid-Day Meal At West Delhi School, Case Filed

Centre Forms Panel To Examine Content Of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' After Takedown

Mercedes Crushed In Delhi's East Of Kailash After Tree Falls On It Amid Rain

Amid Supreme Court Setback To DMK, Vijay To Visit Karur - A First Since Stampede

75-Year-Old With 32 Degrees Appears For Another Exam In Himachal

Congress To Move High Court Over Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejection

Monsoon Fury In Jammu And Kashmir, Floods, Landslides Damage Infrastructure

70 Applied For Citizenship In Assam Under New Law, 6 Got It: Government

Top International News

Israel, Lebanon To Hold Direct US-Mediated Talks In Rome Next Week

'Nation That Hid Osama Bin Laden': US Senator Questions Pak's Iran Mediator Role

Trump's Friend Urges Him To Declare "National Emergency" Ahead Of Midterms

US Cybersecurity Agency Uses Anthropic AI Model To Audit Government Software

US Man Sues ICE, Says Home Visit Over Email Violated Free Speech Rights

Netanyahu Asks US Not To Sell F-35 Jets To Turkey Over "Power Balance"

Trump Rings Wall Street Opening Bell As He Ties Presidency To Market Gains

Top Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo After World Cup Exit: "Before Me, Portugal Hadn't Won Anything"

Afghanistan Pacer Shapoor Zadran Dies Day Before 39th Birthday, Report Says He Was Battling Rare Immune Disorder

People Criticising BCCI For 'Dropping' Sanju Samson vs Zimbabwe Told To Do 'Homework'

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Condemns Racist Remarks Against France Skipper Kylian Mbappe

"Embarrassing, Pathetic": US Turns On Own Team After 1-4 Loss To Belgium

USA Striker Folarin Balogun, At Centre Of FIFA World Cup Red Card Drama, Breaks Silence On Row: "It's Controversial"

FIFA Praises World Cup Referee Who Donald Trump Claimed Was 'Suspect' After Red Card For Folarin Balogun

After Folarin Balogun's Twist, England Look To Appeal Against Jarell Quansah's Red Card

Shivam Dube Replaces Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy For ODIs Against England

Ravi Shastri, Mohammad Nabi And Azmatullah Omarzai Mourn Death Of Shapoor Zadran