Sreeleela has been one of the prominent young faces in Telugu cinema with several high-profile projects to her credit. Her absence from recent Telugu films had left fans wondering about her next move in the industry. The actor has now addressed the speculation and revealed that her two-year medical internship in Mumbai kept her from taking up film projects during that period.

Sreeleela, who will next be seen in Rajkumar Periasamy's OM, explained that her commitment to the internship required her to stay away from film sets. During the Telugu pre-release event of the movie in Hyderabad, the actor said, “You all know that after medicine, for the last two years, I was doing my internship in Mumbai. I was not able to pick films because I had to be physically present there. OM is a film I signed at that time."

Sreeleela also spoke about starting her acting career at a young age, admitting that she did not have much room to be selective about her early projects. Instead, she chose to go with the flow and accepted the film opportunities that came her way.

Sreeleela graduated from DY Patil University in Mumbai after spending six years balancing her medical studies with her acting career. Earlier this year, she shared glimpses of her convocation ceremony on Instagram.

“This wasn't just about a degree. It was about growth, faith, tears, resilience, and becoming. To my family, my friends, and my work friends—especially for accommodating my exams and standing by me through the chaos—thank you from the bottom of my heart (folded hands emoticon). To everyone who believed in me when I was still learning to believe in myself… thank you," she wrote in the caption.

OM also features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. The film releases in theatres on November 20. Sreeleela will also share screen space with Rajinikanth in the Tamil film Dharman.

Also Read | Sai Pallavi And Sreeleela Dance To Alaakaa Loova From Om, Video Goes Viral



