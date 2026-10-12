Akal Takht's Rap For Gurdwara Management Over Cops' Entry To Bangla Sahib

The Akal Takht -- the highest temporal body of the Sikhs --has held the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee responsible for failing to prevent police entry into gurdwara premises amid a controversy over an alleged protest at Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.

In a statement, it said, "Political activities and protests inside gurdwaras are not permissible unless they are part of struggles rooted in Gurmat philosophy and Sikh principles."

"No one should enter a gurdwara carrying banners or placards related to a protest," the statement said. If the police entered the premises, "it is the responsibility of the gurdwara management to prevent such entry".

The remarks come amid allegations of a protest inside Bangla Sahib, where people visiting Jantar Mantar have traditionally received food and shelter.

Phoolka, associated with the BJP, said the recent incident was different from this longstanding practice. "Some people allegedly entered the premises with banners, raised slogans and delivered a speech," he said.

Claiming that the situation was brought under control by the gurdwara's sevadars and members of the sangat, Phoolka alleged that the premises were being used for political protest rather than their traditional role of providing food and shelter.

The Akal Takht's statement places the responsibility on gurdwara management to maintain the sanctity of religious premises and prevent their use for protests that do not conform to Gurmat philosophy and Sikh principles.