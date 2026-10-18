BJP Urges People To Wear Black To Protest Against AAP Over Punjab Activist's Murder

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon has appealed to people of the state to wear black turbans and dupattas in protest against the AAP government over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

Jhota was shot dead by a medical store owner after he confronted him for allegedly selling drugs in Mansa on October 13. The activist, who was known for exposing the illegal sale of addictive drugs at chemist shops, was seen questioning the chemist at his store for "selling drugs" during a live session on his Facebook account.

Joining the ongoing protest in Mansa on Saturday, Dhillon reiterated the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Jhota's murder, alleging that there was little hope of justice from the state government. He also met Jhota's parents and offered condolences to the family.

Calling for a statewide symbolic protest, Dhillon urged people to wear black turbans and dupattas and carry black flags until justice is delivered in the case.

Addressing the gathering, Dhillon described Jhota as a warrior who had fought to protect Punjab's youth from drug addiction. He alleged that the AAP government had failed to fulfil its promise of eliminating drugs within three months of coming to power, while the menace continued to plague the state.

Instead of effectively tackling drug trafficking, the government had failed to protect those raising their voices against the menace, he alleged.

Dhillon said the demand for justice in Jhota's murder was part of a larger concern over drug-related violence and the safety of those opposing the drug trade. He also referred to the case of Gulzar Singh of Toor Vanjara, alleging that he had been driven to suicide after speaking out against drugs.

Citing the murders of singer Sidhu Moosewala and kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian, Dhillon claimed that their families were still waiting for justice.

Dhillon said he had written to the Punjab Governor on the first day of the controversy, seeking a CBI investigation into Jhota's murder. He maintained that an independent probe was necessary to ensure accountability and restore public confidence in the investigation.

He also claimed that the Union government had taken serious note of the matter and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had sought explanations from the Punjab government in three cases, including Jhota's murder.

Assuring the family of the BJP's support, Dhillon said the party would stand by them throughout their fight for justice.

The proposed black-turban and black-dupatta campaign is intended to turn the demand for justice into a statewide expression of protest, with the BJP seeking to put the AAP government on the defensive over its handling of the drug menace and law and order in Punjab.