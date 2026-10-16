AAP MLAs Apologise at Akal Takht, Deepening Bhagwant Mann's Troubles

The confrontation between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Sri Akal Takht Sahib has taken a fresh turn, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs appearing at the institution's secretariat on Friday to apologise over party MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura's allegations of caste-based discrimination.

The development comes as the AAP government faces mounting criticism over Punjab's drug menace and law-and-order issues, particularly after the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the controversy is another politically sensitive issue for the ruling party to contend with.

According to a statement issued by the Akal Takht secretariat, the legislators admitted their mistake, sought forgiveness from the Guru Sahib and distanced themselves from Giaspura's remarks, describing them as his personal views.

"The legislators present today sought forgiveness from the Guru Sahib," the statement said.

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The secretariat also maintained that nobody had been prevented from visiting Sri Akal Takht Sahib on the basis of caste, race or colour. Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj directed the AAP legislators to clarify the matter publicly.

On Friday evening, the Akal Takht, which is the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, also declared Giaspura 'Tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct).

Wider Political Confrontation

The controversy erupted on Monday, when Giaspura, the MLA from Payal in Ludhiana district, alleged caste-based discrimination outside the Akal Takht secretariat in the Sri Darbar Sahib complex. The secretariat, however, accused him of making false allegations and using derogatory language about Sikh institutions and respected Sikh personalities.

The subsequent intervention by the Jathedar and Friday's apology by AAP legislators have widened the implications of the dispute.

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The episode also comes against the backdrop of Mann's own confrontation with the Takht over an alleged sacrilege controversy and his being declared 'Guru Dokhi'.

The apology offers the Shiromani Akali Dal and Waris Punjab De an opportunity to sharpen their Panthic positioning and question AAP's handling of Sikh religious institutions.

For the Akali Dal, which has traditionally drawn political strength from Panthic issues, the controversy offers a chance to reassert its credentials on Sikh religious matters. Waris Punjab De could also use the episode to appeal to sections of the Sikh electorate.

The opposition's argument is likely to centre around whether AAP has handled the dispute with the sensitivity expected in a matter involving the Sri Akal Takht Sahib. The fact that the party's own legislators have now apologised and disowned Giaspura's remarks gives rival parties another point of attack.