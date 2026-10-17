Noida Couple, 3 Children Ate Noodles At Night. They Were Found Dead Next Day

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Rabupura area of Greater Noida. Police said preliminary findings suggest the deaths could be a case of food poisoning and hence a field unit and a forensic team are conducting a thorough investigation at the scene.

Police have identified the victims as Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), their sons Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3) and daughter Mishti (7).

Neighbours and the mother of one of the victims, Mahesh, said that the family had consumed noodles the previous night. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the results of other scientific investigations.

Meanwhile, local police, senior officials, ambulance and a team from the Food Safety Department immediately arrived at the scene after receiving the information. Inquest proceedings are being completed, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from Narendra)