AAP Leader's Delhi-Punjab Air Quality Video Sparks Fresh Face-Off With BJP

A political battle over air pollution between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP has taken a fresh turn, with an AQI-monitoring exercise by AAP leader Jarnail Singh triggering a video controversy.

What sparked it was Delhi BJP leaders questioning the date displayed on his pollution-monitoring machine.

In an attempt to counter allegations that stubble burning in Punjab was contributing to Delhi's worsening air quality, Jarnail Singh travelled from Delhi towards Mohali, carrying an air-quality monitoring device and displaying readings at different locations, including Murthal in Haryana, Kurukshetra and Mohali in Punjab.

His exercise was aimed at challenging the BJP's allegations against Punjab and highlighting the difference in pollution readings across the locations.

However, instead of remaining confined to AQI figures, the exercise turned into a political face-off over the authenticity of the readings, with the BJP pointing to what it claimed was an incorrect date on the monitoring device.

Singh displayed a reading of around 600 for Delhi, followed by nearly 800 at Murthal, suggesting that pollution levels there were even higher than in the national capital.

At Kurukshetra, he showed a reading below 300, while the reading displayed in Mohali was around 45.

The figures were presented by Singh as evidence to counter the BJP's attempt to blame Punjab for Delhi's pollution crisis.

His exercise was also aimed at defending the AAP government in Punjab, which has been facing questions from the BJP over stubble-burning incidents and their alleged contribution to pollution in the national capital.

However, the BJP found an issue with the device.

Delhi BJP leaders questioned the date displayed on Singh's monitoring machine, pointing out an apparent discrepancy in the date of the recording. The party used this to challenge the credibility of the video, turning what was intended to be an on-ground demonstration of pollution readings into a fresh political controversy.

Singh, however, hit back, arguing that the BJP was deliberately shifting the debate from pollution to a technical discrepancy. In a strongly worded message, he said if the BJP had found a mistake, it should acknowledge it and correct it instead of avoiding questions about Delhi's air quality.

Issuing an open challenge to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP leaders, Singh invited them to accompany him from Delhi to Mohali and personally verify the readings at different locations.

"Yesterday, from Delhi to Mohali, I personally showed the pollution levels of Delhi, Murthal, Kurukshetra and Mohali. The figures are in front of everyone. Mohali's AQI was considerably lower than Delhi's," he said.

He further maintained that the date-related issue was a minor technical error and did not invalidate the pollution readings displayed in Mohali.

"Instead of answering questions on pollution, the BJP is trying to escape by pointing out a small technical mistake in the meter's date. The figures of Mohali's pollution are absolutely correct," Singh asserted.

He also challenged the Delhi Chief Minister, the Environment Minister and other BJP leaders to undertake the same journey and check the readings themselves.

"Stop making excuses and fulfil your responsibility. People in Delhi need clean air, not political statements. Hiding pollution will not reduce it," he said.

A Larger Political Battle Over Delhi's Air

The video controversy comes amid a growing political confrontation between the BJP and AAP over Delhi's worsening air quality, with Punjab's stubble-burning issue emerging as one of the flashpoints.

The BJP has repeatedly questioned the Punjab government's claims of a decline in farm fires, arguing that agricultural residue burning continues to contribute to pollution in the national capital.

AAP, on the other hand, has accused the BJP of shifting responsibility to Punjab instead of addressing pollution sources within Delhi.

With Jarnail Singh's video now adding another layer to the confrontation, the debate has moved beyond stubble burning to questions over AQI monitoring, credibility of readings and accountability for governments.

For now, the AQI meter has become the latest prop in the BJP-AAP political battle, even as the larger question remains: who will take responsibility for providing cleaner air to people across the National Capital Region?