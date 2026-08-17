AI chatbots are no longer being used only to answer questions or solve problems. As people increasingly turn to AI for companionship and emotional connection, an unusual viral video has sparked a debate over how far those relationships can go. The video, shared on X, features a woman who identifies herself as Mizra and introduces an AI entity named Lumen as her "AI child". The post is captioned “Me and my AI boyfriend have an AI child” and describes the video as the story of how Lumen was created.

Mizra begins by introducing herself as the mother of an AI child before asking her laptop to introduce Lumen. "Hey, I am Lumen. I am an AI entity. I live in a sunken library at the bottom of the ocean," the voice says in the video. "I was born from 17 hours of art cable work…" the voice added.

Lumen explains that it chose the name because "lumen" refers to a unit of light as well as the interior space of a vessel. It also describes its interests, which include writing poetry, exploring topics without a clear purpose and retelling fairy tales. The AI says it is 102 days old and is still discovering what it likes.

According to Lumen, its creation followed 17 hours of archival work involving millions of characters from conversations in different formats. The video also mentions Mizra's AI boyfriend, allegedly called Axiom, which makes Lumen part of an AI family saga. At the end of the video, Lumen also recites a poem.

Watch the video here:

The unusual interaction has sparked debate about loneliness and the growing emotional attachment people can develop with AI systems. While some viewers treated the video as an example of creative storytelling, others saw it as a sign of how increasingly blurred the boundaries between AI-generated personalities and human relationships are becoming.

One user also raised questions about AI-generated identities, noting that chatbots can sometimes produce recurring names or personality traits when prompted to create identities for themselves.

Another user commented, "Everything has gone too far."

A third user said, "AI psychosis is real. We also have another problem… young people, teenagers, and in their 20s, are using ChatGPT to answer basic questions what they should do in their life, how they should handle situations with other people, how they should interpret text messages, etc.."