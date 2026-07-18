NDTV Investigation: How Child Abuse Content Stayed Live On Meta, Telegram Despite Policy Bans

Sexually suggestive videos of children with equally suggestive captions. AI-generated exploitative content. Telegram channels selling child sexual abuse material for as little as Rs 50. An NDTV investigation has found all of this discoverable across some of the world's largest social media platforms, Instagram, Facebook and Telegram, despite policies on all three banning such material.

The probe has uncovered a wider pattern of exploitative and illegal content slipping past moderation, raising questions about the consistency and effectiveness of enforcement.

Some of the accounts and posts identified had amassed hundreds of views. But the content was not limited to sexually suggestive material. NDTV also found videos glorifying guns and gang culture. In the comments, users openly enquired about the prices of firearms shown in the videos. Terms such as "desi katta" appeared in captions and hashtags, suggesting the content was being actively promoted and engaged with.

Over several days, NDTV examined activity across Instagram, Facebook and Telegram, uncovering what appeared to be a broader online ecosystem where sexually suggestive content, AI-generated exploitative material, posts glorifying guns and gang culture, and Telegram channels advertising child sexual abuse material (CSAM) remained discoverable despite platform policies prohibiting such content.

Taken together, the findings raise serious questions about the effectiveness of platform moderation and the ability of harmful content to evade detection. They also underscore broader concerns about the safety of children and other vulnerable users navigating some of the world's most widely used social media platforms.

The Government of India sought Meta's response after child sexual abuse material was promoted through advertisements on Instagram. Authorities have issued a notice to the company, directed that the content be taken down, and sought an explanation for how such advertisements were allowed to appear on the platform in the first place.

Instagram: Suggestive Content, Child Exploitative Content

NDTV found multiple Instagram accounts carrying sexually suggestive content accompanied by provocative captions that appeared to push the boundaries of the platform's policies. While Instagram's Community Standards prohibit sexually explicit content, several such accounts remained accessible during the investigation.

The investigation also identified videos that appeared to exploit exceptions within Instagram's nudity policies for educational and awareness purposes by presenting otherwise permissible content in a sexually suggestive manner. Multiple accounts carried sexually explicit captions referring to various familial and interpersonal relationships.

Among the material reviewed were videos featuring young boys and girls, including posts that appeared to sexualise children or allude to child sexual abuse. Instagram states that it has zero tolerance for child exploitation and uses technology to detect and remove such material. However, the availability of such content raises questions about the consistency of enforcement.

Telegram: CSAM For Rs 50

Separately, NDTV investigated Telegram and found channels advertising what appeared to be child sexual abuse material for as little as Rs 50, using the abbreviation "CP" under different categories. Several users here posted references to CSAM as "Indian CP", "Foreign CP", among several other categories.

To verify the claims, an NDTV reporter posed as a prospective buyer.

Following payment, the seller shared download links containing several gigabytes of files advertised as CSAM. The findings raise questions about how such channels continue to operate despite Telegram's stated efforts to remove illegal content and child exploitation material.

Responding to NDTV, Telegram said it prohibits the distribution of CSAM and uses "industry-leading moderation". The company said it had removed more than 305,000 CSAM groups and channels in 2026 and proactively scans public uploads against hash databases strengthened with datasets from the Internet Watch Foundation and India's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

In a statement to NDTV, Telegram reiterated that it forbids distribution of CSAM. "We use industry-leading moderation and have removed over 305,000 CSAM groups and channels in 2026. To prevent reposts, we proactively moderate and scan public uploads against a hash database strengthened with datasets from the Internet Watch Foundation and India's I4C." - Telegram said in its statement.

Facebook: AI-Generated Exploitative Content And Promotion Of Telegram Channels

On Facebook, NDTV found pages carrying AI-generated sexually suggestive content featuring women who appeared to be Indian. Several posts depicted women in exploitative and degrading scenarios, while Facebook's recommendation system frequently served users additional content with similar themes after one video ended.

The investigation also found Facebook pages promoting Telegram channels carrying explicit material through posts, comments and page descriptions, raising questions about how recommendation algorithms and moderation systems deal with such content.

Meta says it uses advanced technology and dedicated teams to detect and remove policy-violating material, including child exploitation. The findings come amid increased government scrutiny over explicit advertisements and AI-generated content circulating on Meta's platforms.

In response to NDTV's queries, a Meta spokesperson said the company prohibits sexual exploitation and illegal activity.

"Criminals constantly change their tactics to evade detection, which is why we consistently work to improve our technology, block links to malicious websites, and support law enforcement in their efforts to prosecute the people behind this behaviour," the spokesperson said.

When NDTV reached out to Meta for a response, the company asked for links to such content. "We reviewed the few examples that were provided to us and removed the content that violated our policies," Meta said.

This investigation also documented posts glorifying guns and gang culture across social media platforms. Law enforcement agencies have repeatedly warned that criminal groups increasingly use social media to recruit and influence young people, including minors and first-time recruits.

Together, the findings point to broader concerns about online safety and platform accountability. Despite repeated assurances from technology companies regarding moderation and enforcement, the investigation found material that appeared to evade detection across multiple platforms.