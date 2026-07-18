Delhi-Rishikesh Namo Bharat: How Rail Project Will Transform Two States

The Namo Bharat train has already changed the way people travel between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. Now, that transformation will stretch all the way to the foothills of the Himalayas.

In a major push to regional connectivity, the Centre has given in-principle approval to extend the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Modipuram in Meerut to Haridwar and Rishikesh. The proposed 150-km corridor will bring two of India's biggest pilgrimage destinations onto the country's fastest regional rail network.

If the project goes ahead as planned, it will do much more than cut travel time. It promises to reshape the economies of western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, boost tourism, support industries, create new real estate hubs and reduce pressure on one of North India's busiest highways.

The proposal is still in the planning stage. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) survey is underway. But the vision is already clear -- create a seamless high-speed rail spine connecting Delhi-NCR with the Ganga cities.

How The Namo Bharat Project Took Shape

The proposal gained momentum after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami repeatedly raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Following these discussions, the Centre gave the project in-principle approval. The Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments, along with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), agreed to jointly take the proposal forward.

Officials are now conducting surveys for the DPR, which will finalise the alignment, station locations, land requirements and engineering details. Uttarakhand has appointed Additional Secretary Reena Joshi as the nodal officer, while NCRTC and Uttar Pradesh have also designated officials to coordinate the exercise.

Only after the DPR is completed will the final cost and construction timeline become clear.

A Rail Link That Connects Industry & Pilgrimage

The proposed corridor will begin from Modipuram, the northern end of the operational Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat line.

From there, it is expected to pass through Daurala, Khatauli and Muzaffarnagar before reaching Purkazi near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border. The line will then continue through Roorkee, Haridwar and finally terminate near Laxman Jhula in Rishikesh.

Around 72 kilometres of the corridor will lie in Uttar Pradesh, while nearly 78 kilometres will fall inside Uttarakhand.

Once connected to the existing Delhi-Meerut RRTS, passengers from Haridwar and Rishikesh would be able to travel directly to Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan. Future interchange stations are also expected to link the corridor with upcoming Delhi-Panipat and Ghaziabad-Noida International Airport RRTS routes.

Travel Time Could Be Cut Almost In Half

Today, reaching Rishikesh from Delhi by road usually takes five to six hours, depending on traffic along NH-58.

Namo Bharat trains are designed to run at speeds of up to 160 kmph. That could reduce the journey to roughly two-and-a-half to three hours.

The impact could be significant.

Business travellers could complete same-day trips. Pilgrims would have a faster and more predictable journey. Weekend tourism from Delhi-NCR may receive a major boost. Even daily commuters between western UP and the National Capital Region could benefit.

How Much Will It Cost?

The government has not yet announced the estimated cost because it depends on the DPR findings.

For comparison, the 82.15-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor cost around ₹30,274 crore. The project was financed jointly by the Centre, state governments and multilateral lenders including the Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and New Development Bank.

Since the proposed extension is almost twice as long, experts expect the investment to run into tens of thousands of crores.

Separately, Uttarakhand has already sought around ₹750 crore from the Centre to upgrade power infrastructure in the Kumbh area, including underground electricity lines.

Not Just A Railway Network, But An Economic Corridor

Transport projects often change cities long before trains begin running. Real estate developers, logistics firms and businesses usually move early, anticipating better connectivity.

This corridor could follow the same pattern.

Modipuram may emerge as a major transport hub. Muzaffarnagar could strengthen its position as an industrial and warehousing centre. Roorkee, home to IIT Roorkee, may witness higher demand for student housing and rental accommodation.

Haridwar and Rishikesh are also expected to see increased interest in holiday homes, serviced apartments and rental villas as investors from Delhi-NCR look for opportunities beyond the capital.

Pyush Lohia, Managing Director of Lohia WorldSpace, believes the project's biggest impact may not be tourism but industry.

"Rapid rail rarely gets evaluated for what it does to an industrial economy sitting next to a religious one. Moradabad sits close to this alignment, and it exports brass and handicrafts worth thousands of crores every year, yet buyers, artisans, and logistics partners still lose hours moving between the city, Delhi and the hill towns. A corridor like this does not just move pilgrims faster, it shortens the distance between a workshop in Moradabad and a warehouse near Roorkee or a buyer meeting in Delhi. That kind of time saved shows up first in land parcels near stations and logistics parks, and only later in headline tourism numbers," Lohia said.

Although Moradabad is not directly on the route, it sits close enough to benefit indirectly. Better passenger connectivity can reduce congestion on existing highways, making movement easier for exporters, traders and logistics companies that depend on road networks.

A Boost For Tourism In Uttarakhand

For Uttarakhand, the gains extend well beyond faster travel. Haridwar and Rishikesh attract millions of visitors every year, including pilgrims, yoga enthusiasts, adventure tourists and Char Dham travellers.

During the Kumbh Mela and Char Dham season, highways often struggle to cope with heavy traffic. A high-speed rail alternative could ease congestion, improve travel reliability and support the state's tourism-driven economy.

Officials also see the project as a way to attract fresh investment into what is increasingly being described as the Ganga growth corridor.