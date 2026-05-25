According to the World Health Organization (WHO), anaemia affects 30.7% of women globally and 39.8% of children. The negative effects of anemia cause people to develop fatigue, poor growth, and reduced productivity. The WHO has the global target of 50% reduction in anemia by 2030, which isn't looking possible with the current rates recorded. But a new development in the form of a large Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) trial offers fresh insight. The trial was conducted to assess the efficacy of traditional herbal products and ayurvedic medicines against the standard iron-folic acid supplements prescribed for anemic patients. To meet the set health goal by the WHO, alternative medicine therapies and their ability to supplement the loss of essential vitamins and minerals, and address anemia effectively were explored.

What The ICMR Clinical Trial Found

The Phase III randomised controlled trial compared the efficacy of Punarnavadi Mandura (traditional Ayurvedic medicine) alone and in combination with Drakshavaleha (herbal products for liver-related ailments) against standard iron folic acid supplementation.

The trial was conducted among nearly 4,000 non-pregnant women aged 18-49 years with moderate anaemia, where it assessed haemoglobin levels and clinical outcomes over a period of 90 days.

The findings demonstrated that both Ayurvedic formulations were therapeutically equivalent to standard iron-folic acid therapy.

Which Ayurvedic Treatments Were Tested

The two Ayurvedic treatments were tested using the Punarnavadi Mandura and Drakshavaleha. The International Quarterly Journal of Ayurvedic Medicine details that Punarnavadi Mandura, when given to those with anemia, showed improvements in haemoglobin levels. Furthermore, it helps restore iron stores and even reduces the severity of anemia.

The Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine pinpoints the benefits of Drakshavaleha. The research points to the following benefits in relation to anaemia:

Improvement in blood levels after treatment

Support digestion.

Improve bioavailability of nutrients (including iron)

It was found that traditional Ayurvedic formulations could even counter the side effects of conventional iron pills, such as nausea, constipation, and poor adherence.

How Anaemia Affects Health In India

Anaemia remains one of the most common nutritional deficiencies in India, with a high prevalence among women of reproductive age and adolescents. It can result in symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, low stamina, and even pale skin. The effect of anemia is most significantly seen in women of reproductive age and children, which has an even more on the generation health of India. The current and future generations still remain threatened by a common deficiency that can be addressed by supplying the affected population with the right medically-tested approach.

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How These Treatments Improve Haemoglobin Levels

The treatments could improve haemoglobin levels, which are the primary cause of anaemia. When the traditional iron and folic acid supplementation is looked at, here is what it provides:

Provide direct iron supplementation, but how it is absorbed in the body can have varying results.

Help increase red blood cell production, which is needed to strengthen overall immune function.

Ayurvedic formulations, on the other hand, can provide the body with the following benefits:

Improves iron absorption and overall metabolism, which is needed for better health outcomes.

Works on holistic balance with digestion and nutrient utilisation in the body.

Why This Study Is Significant

The first-of-a-kind study is a large-scale phase 3 trial on integrative medicine that confirms the effects of evidence-based Ayurveda.

It can even open the door for the following:

Formulating alternative treatments

Reduced side effects from iron pills

Note: You need to know that even if Ayurvedic formulations are tested and proven, their safety data is limited.

Also Read: Iron-Deficiency in India: 8 Early Warning Signs Of Anaemia That You Should Watch Out For

Should You Replace Iron Tablets With Ayurveda?

You shouldn't replace prescribed iron tablets with Ayurveda, as their effectiveness is limited. You need to know when you can do so:

Not without medical advice, as your body may react to the new treatment.

Iron deficiency can be severe, which requires medical expertise.

The choice of treatment depends on:

Cause

Severity

Always consult a doctor before changing treatment courses to avoid dealing with the potential side effects.

Anaemia treatment is evolving with new research, and Ayurvedic formulations may offer a potential alternative pathway. However, medical supervision remains crucial, as your body needs to be able to deal with the anaemia effects.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.