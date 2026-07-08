Millions of people experience their acid reflux worsening at night as their sleeping position affects the gastric issue. When the problem of acid reflux happens too frequently, then possibly a serious digestive issue is the underlying cause. But most people don't consider that how they are sleeping is affecting the acid reflux discomfort that they are feeling. This affects sleep quality and impacts productivity the very next day. Research published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology suggests that your sleeping position influences how much acid build-up in the stomach will affect you. During sleep, this is important, as you need to sleep properly in order to wake up refreshed the next day. Acid reflux needs to be managed by consuming antacids or making sure the timing of your dinner is at least two to three hours before bed, so that you go to bed on an empty stomach.

Why Does Acid Reflux Feel Worse At Night?

Acid reflux gets worse at night due to the position of the body, as gravity pushes the acid build-up in the stomach upwards, causing discomfort. Your exact sleeping position influences how much acid reflux you will feel at night. Be mindful of the stomach acid that can travel back into the oesophagus, as well as any late-night meals that may increase the risk.

If your gut is dealing with metabolising the wrong food combinations at an erratic time that is out of sync with what the internal body clock needs, then acid reflux can worsen.

Acid reflux can flare up in episodes, and it becomes more noticeable while lying flat.

Possible sleep disruption is a common complaint among patients who have gastric issues.

Which Sleeping Position Do Doctors Recommend?

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, gastroenterologist and hepatologist, trained at AIIMS, Harvard University, and Stanford University, recommends following these aspects: "Sleeping on the left side to reduce nighttime acid exposure." Along with this, you need to elevate the head of the bed by 6-8 inches to avoid feeling discomfort from acid reflux. The most important rule is to avoid meals within 3 hours of bedtime."

Dr Piyush Ranjan, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, says, "Those who have issues with nighttime acid reflux need to take their sleeping position into account. They should try sleeping on their left side, as it is known to reduce acid reflux.

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Why Left-Side Sleeping May Reduce Heartburn

According to the Sleep Foundation, left-hand-side sleeping can help people who have gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The left-side sleeping position keeps the stomach acid below the oesophagus.

This can reduce the frequency of nighttime reflux episodes and improve your quality of sleep.

The body's anatomy plays a role in this, as the body's left side can help the stomach acids to stay where they are supposed to instead of coming up.

Are There Other Sleep Changes That Help Acid Reflux?

The Sleep Foundation research has suggested that, besides the left-side sleeping position, people can try certain sleeping changes to help them with acid reflux.

Raise the head of your bed that can be elevated by 6-8 inches by using wedge pillows rather than stacking pillows to help with acid reflux.

You need to make sure that your last meal of the day is eaten 2 to 3 hours before you go to bed.

When there is excess fat on the stomach, then excess pressure may worsen acid reflux.

Foods That May Trigger Acid Reflux At Night

Certain foods can trigger acid reflux at night, but if you are aware of them, then avoiding them is best. Here are the common triggers for nighttime acid reflux:

Fried foods

High-fat meals

Chocolate

Peppermint

Caffeine

Carbonated beverages

Alcohol

Spicy foods

Also Read: Why You Must Soak Mangoes For 30 Minutes Before Eating: A Gastroenterologist Explains The Health Benefits

Signs Your Nighttime Reflux Needs Medical Attention

Nighttime reflux can be managed when its severity is not affecting your gut health or sleep quality, but when it gets too much to handle, then medical attention is necessary.

Warning Symptoms Of Nighttime Acid Reflux

Frequent heartburn

Difficulty swallowing

Chronic cough

Hoarse voice

Chest discomfort

Unexplained weight loss

When To See A Doctor

If symptoms of acid reflux keep recurring, then you need to seek medical help. If symptoms appear for several days during a week and disturb sleep regularly, then timely medical help is necessary.

7 Simple Ways To Prevent Nighttime Acid Reflux

Nighttime acid reflux can be prevented by following certain tips that are proven to help with the issue. Here is what you need to practise if you are experiencing nighttime acid reflux:

1. Sleep on your left side.

2. Avoid late-night meals.

3. Elevate the head of the bed.

4. Limit trigger foods at dinner.

5. Maintain a healthy weight.

6. Avoid smoking.

7. Take prescribed GERD medications as directed.

Acid reflux can be managed to a certain extent by changing your lifestyle habits, but when it gets too severe, a doctor's consultation is needed for relief.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.