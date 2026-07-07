49 Newborn Deaths Reported In 3 Months In Assam's Sribhumi, Probe Ordered

The Assam government has launched a probe after 49 newborns died in Sribhumi district between April 1 and July 3 this year.

During the same period, Cachar recorded 74 neonatal deaths, and Hailakandi reported 25, taking the total number of newborn deaths across the three districts of the Barak Valley region to 148.

Sources said that even the Chief Minister's office is worried about the figures.

As the deaths have raised serious concerns over the quality of neonatal care, maternal healthcare services, and emergency referral mechanisms in the Barak Valley region of southern Assam, the health department initiated a detailed investigation into the deaths.

Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Matindra Sutradhar, said that each case is being reviewed individually through detailed case studies to identify the exact causes and recommend corrective measures.

According to the Health Department, the primary causes of neonatal deaths include birth asphyxia, where babies suffer from oxygen deprivation during or immediately after delivery, low birth weight, which significantly increases vulnerability to complications, and neonatal sepsis, a severe bacterial infection affecting newborns.

Health experts believe that, besides medical complications, inadequate healthcare infrastructure remains a major concern.

The Health Department has assured that once the investigation is completed, responsibility will be fixed wherever lapses are found, and appropriate measures will be taken to strengthen healthcare delivery.