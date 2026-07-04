Assam Outpaces National GST Growth Average In June

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has recorded a strong fiscal performance by registering 15% growth in GST collection in June 2026, significantly higher than the national average of 9%.

The state has emerged among the top performing major states in the country in terms of monthly GST growth, reflecting improving economic activity and stronger revenue administration.

The achievement comes in the very first month after Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah assumed charge of the Finance Department. Immediately after taking over, the Minister held a series of review meetings with senior officials and stakeholders to plug GST leakages, strengthen compliance, enhance digital tax administration and tighten enforcement against tax evasion. The department also intensified efforts to widen the tax base and improve revenue mobilisation in line with the Chief Minister's vision of transparent and efficient financial governance.

These focused interventions have begun yielding results. Assam collected Rs 182 crore more GST than in June last year, with collections rising sharply over the corresponding month of 2025.

Significantly, the state's cumulative GST growth upto June in the first quarter of present Financial Year has also increased 14% more compared to the corresponding period previous financial year indicating a clear acceleration in revenue momentum.

Assam's performance also surpassed several larger states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal, while some states witnessed negligible growth or even a decline in GST collections.

The latest figures reinforce Assam's strengthening fiscal position and reflect the positive impact of sustained governance reforms. Higher revenue mobilisation will further enhance the state's capacity to invest in infrastructure, public services and welfare initiatives, supporting the government's vision of sustained and inclusive economic growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.