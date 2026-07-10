Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death across the world, which makes it important to find new ways to reduce the risks of heart attacks. While healthy eating, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking are well-known ways to protect the heart, new research suggests that muscle quality may also play an important role. According to a recent study published in Radiology, people with stronger and healthier chest and back muscles may have a lower risk of suffering a heart attack.

Researchers believe these muscles may act as an important indicator of overall fitness and long-term heart health. The study used artificial intelligence (AI) to examine routine heart scans and found that people with better-quality chest and back muscles had a 31% lower risk of heart attack. While the study does not prove that stronger muscles directly prevent heart disease, it highlights another reason to include strength training as part of a healthy lifestyle.

What Did The Study Find?

The research included 1,722 adults with an average age of 57 who underwent coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA), a heart scan commonly used to check for narrowed or blocked arteries. Researchers followed the participants for up to 10 years after their scans.

The results showed that for every 10-point improvement in muscle quality measured on the scan, the risk of heart attack fell by 31%. Participants with better muscle quality were also 39% less likely to die during the following decade. These findings were significant even after considering factors such as age, sex, and calcium build-up in the arteries.

Why Muscle Quality Matters More Than Muscle Size

One of the most important findings was that muscle quality mattered more than muscle size. Healthy muscles contain less fat and appear denser on imaging scans. Larger muscles alone did not provide the same protective link.

Researchers explained that good muscle quality usually reflects regular physical activity and overall better health. When muscles are used consistently through exercise, they remain stronger and contain less fat. This healthier muscle composition may also support better metabolism, lower inflammation, and improved heart function.

How AI Helped Researchers

Artificial intelligence played a major role in the study. Instead of manually examining each heart scan, researchers used AI software to analyse muscles, fat, bones, and organs in the upper body. The AI measured muscle attenuation, which shows how dense or healthy the muscles are. The process took less than a minute for each scan, while a radiologist would need several hours to complete the same analysis manually.

This technology could make it easier for doctors to identify people at higher risk of heart disease using scans that are already being performed for other medical reasons.

Can Stronger Muscles Protect The Heart?

Although the findings are encouraging, researchers stress that the study only shows an association. It does not prove that stronger chest and back muscles directly prevent heart attacks. People with healthier muscles are often more physically active, maintain healthier body weight, and follow better lifestyle habits, all of which contribute to heart health.

Experts say more research is needed to understand exactly how muscle quality affects the heart. However, the results support existing recommendations that regular strength training is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. Speaking to Healthline, Michelle Williams, PhD, Professor of Cardiovascular Imaging at the University of Edinburgh, and one of the study authors, said, "We think that [this] shows that the person has healthier muscles overall and is more likely to take part in exercise. This is evidence to support exercise being good for the heart."

Williams further said, "Having good quality muscles means that they are being used and exercised. So having toned muscles is good for your heart. Being muscly alone didn't make a difference. Quality, not quantity, was important."

Simple Ways To Improve Muscle Quality

Building healthier muscles does not require spending hours in the gym. Simple strength-training exercises performed two or three times a week can make a difference. Push-ups, chest presses, rows, resistance band exercises, planks, and bodyweight workouts can all strengthen the chest, back, and core muscles. Also, combining strength training with regular walking, cycling, swimming, or other aerobic activities offers even greater benefits for heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.