Sleep is essential for your overall health and plays a vital role beyond just providing rest. Adequate sleep supports various essential bodily functions, including cognitive performance, emotional regulation, and physical health. One of the key areas impacted by sleep is heart health. Quality sleep contributes to the proper functioning of the cardiovascular system. During sleep, your body has the opportunity to repair itself, with processes taking place that help to regulate hormones, control inflammation, and promote heart health.

How inadequate sleep affects the heart's health

Inadequate sleep can adversely affect the heart in several ways. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), getting enough quality sleep is an essential component of good heart and brain health. Poor sleep can cause major cardiovascular disease risk factors, including obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Inadequate sleep damages heart health by depriving the cardiovascular system of its essential nightly recovery window, which chronically forces the heart to work harder around the clock. During a healthy, normal night of sleep, your blood pressure naturally drops by 10% to 20%, and your heart rate slows down. When you consistently get less than seven hours of sleep, this restorative period is lost, triggering a cascade of structural, hormonal, and metabolic changes that significantly elevate the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

Chronic high blood pressure

Without deep sleep stages, blood pressure stays elevated for a longer period through the night. Constantly high blood pressure is a well-known risk factor for heart disease.

Hormonal disruptions

Lack of sleep can disrupt the balance of hormones that regulate stress and appetite, leading to higher levels of cortisol, which can negatively impact cardiovascular health.

Metabolic imbalance

Poor sleep patterns are often linked to unhealthy behaviours like poor diet and lack of exercise. These trigger unhealthy eating habits, insulin resistance and weight gain, further exacerbating heart health issues.

Inflammation

Poor sleep can directly cause and worsen inflammation. This chronic low-grade inflammation accelerates the buildup of fatty cholesterol plaques inside the arteries. Uncontrolled inflammation is also linked to an increased risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis.

To keep your heart healthy, it's crucial to prioritise good sleep habits. Here are some tips to promote better sleep quality:

1. Establish a sleep routine: Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day to regulate your body's internal clock.

2. Create a comfortable sleep environment: Ensure your bedroom is dark, quiet, and at a comfortable temperature.

3. Limit screen time before bed: Reduce exposure to screens at least an hour before sleeping, as blue light can interfere with the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone.

4. Mind your diet: Avoid large meals, caffeine, and alcohol close to bedtime. Instead, opt for light snacks if needed.

5. Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity can promote better sleep, though it's best to avoid vigorous exercise right before bedtime.

6. Manage stress: Incorporate relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to help ease anxiety and prepare your mind for sleep.

The AHA recommends prioritising seven to nine hours of consistent, uninterrupted sleep every night.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.