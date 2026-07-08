Weight loss is a common goal for many individuals, whether it's for health reasons, aesthetic preferences, or overall well-being. Several fitness trends and dietary routines have gained attention in recent years, promising effective weight loss. Cardio exercises are often hailed for their ability to support weight loss because they can burn a significant number of calories in a relatively short time. This helps achieve the desired calorie deficit. Additionally, cardio exercises improve heart health, boost metabolism, and prevent weight regain over time.

Cardio workouts are often considered the most straightforward and effective way to lose weight, especially for beginners or those looking to make quick progress. Unfortunately, many individuals tend to skip strength training during their weight loss journey, under the impression that it isn't as effective for burning calories.

Can you skip strength training when trying to lose weight?

It is entirely possible to lose weight without lifting weights. Weight loss fundamentally comes down to creating a calorie deficit, where you burn more calories than you consume. This can be accomplished through cardio, a balanced diet, and other activities such as walking, yoga, or high-intensity interval training (HIIT). However, losing weight without resistance training increases the risk of losing muscle mass alongside body fat, which can lower your metabolic rate.

Why skipping strength training hurts progress

You lose more muscle mass than just fat.

Muscle burns more calories at rest than fat. Losing muscle lowers your daily metabolism.

You may drop sizes but have a higher body fat percentage and less physical definition.

A lowered metabolism makes it much easier to gain the weight back once your diet ends.

Benefits of strength training for weight loss

Strength training signals your body to keep muscle and burn stored fat for energy instead.

Your body continues to burn extra calories for hours after a strength session during muscle repair.

It tightens and tones your physique as the fat melts away.

How to strength train easily

If you dislike lifting weights, you can still train your muscles:

Use bodyweight: Do push-ups, squats, lunges, and planks

Do push-ups, squats, lunges, and planks Use resistance bands: These are cheap, gentle on joints, and highly effective

These are cheap, gentle on joints, and highly effective Try Pilates or yoga: Power variations use your own body to build functional strength

For maximum results, here are some tips:

1. Incorporate variety: While cardio is beneficial, consider mixing different forms of exercise, including resistance training or bodyweight exercises, which can help you build muscle and improve overall body composition.

2. Focus on nutrition: A balanced diet rich in whole foods can help you stay in a calorie deficit and provide essential nutrients for health.

3. Stay consistent: Regularity in both exercise and eating habits is key to long-term success. Find activities you enjoy to make sticking to a routine easier.

4. Get enough sleep: Sleep is crucial for recovery and hormone regulation, both of which play significant roles in weight loss.

5. Set realistic goals: Aim for gradual weight loss, which is more sustainable and healthier than rapid weight loss methods.

While you will still lose weight through a calorie deficit, skipping resistance work negatively impacts your body composition and metabolism. Combine different forms of exercise for maximum benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.