We often hear that women live longer than men. But living longer doesn't always mean living healthier. Studies show that while women generally outlive men by several years, many spend those additional years dealing with chronic illness, disability, reduced mobility, and conditions such as stroke, Alzheimer's disease, osteoporosis and certain cancers.

Yet for decades, healthcare systems were designed around a male default.

The episode this week on NDTV Lifeline, is inspired by Caroline Criado Perez's groundbreaking book "Invisible Women", where women have historically been underrepresented in research and clinical trials. The result? Gaps in understanding how diseases appear in women, how medications work in female bodies, and how symptoms are identified and treated.

The Longevity Paradox

Women globally tend to live longer than men. But those extra years often come with:

Higher rates of chronic illness

Greater disability and reduced mobility

Increased risk of stroke

Nearly double the risk of Alzheimer's disease

Higher vulnerability to bone loss and osteoporosis

The challenge isn't just adding years to life. It's adding healthy years.

A Lifetime of Biological Change

Unlike men, women's bodies move through distinct physiological stages that influence their health needs.

Puberty - Hormonal changes affect physical growth, mood, metabolism and emotional well-being.

Hormonal changes affect physical growth, mood, metabolism and emotional well-being. Menstruation - Pain, heavy bleeding, anemia and reproductive health concerns can impact education, work and quality of life.

Pain, heavy bleeding, anemia and reproductive health concerns can impact education, work and quality of life. Pregnancy and Motherhood - The body undergoes dramatic changes that influence cardiovascular, metabolic and mental health.

The body undergoes dramatic changes that influence cardiovascular, metabolic and mental health. Menopause - Declining estrogen levels can affect bone density, heart health, sleep, mood and cognition.

Declining estrogen levels can affect bone density, heart health, sleep, mood and cognition. Bone Health - Women are up to four times more likely to develop osteoporosis, making prevention and early intervention crucial.

The Default Male Problem

For years, many medical studies primarily involved male participants. Caroline Criado Perez refers to this as the "default male problem", where the male body becomes the standard for research, diagnosis and treatment.

This raises important questions:

Do women experience different side effects from medicines?

Are disease symptoms the same in women and men?

Are treatment guidelines always equally applicable?

Experts say healthcare is increasingly becoming more gender-sensitive, but significant gaps remain.

For decades, women were routinely excluded from clinical trials, a gap that continues to influence healthcare today. Dr. Sabine Kapasi calls it "a sad reality," explaining that women can experience diseases differently from men, with variations in symptoms, disease progression, and even how they respond to medications and dosages. As a result, diagnosis and treatment have often been based on data that did not adequately represent women.

On this episode, our expert on call, Prashant Desai explores another striking paradox: while women generally live longer than men, they also spend more years living with poor health. He explains why women's pain and symptoms are so often dismissed, overlooked, or normalized, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment for several conditions.

In the Doctor's Verdict segment, our experts separate fact from fiction by tackling some of the most common myths surrounding women's health,

Women's health is not only about reproductive care. Mental health challenges such as stress, anxiety, depression and burnout are frequently overlooked or normalized. Between caregiving responsibilities, professional pressures and biological transitions, women often prioritize everyone else's health before their own. That's a risk we can no longer afford.

As part of the Lifeline Hacks, Ruhi Rajput shares two easy, nutritious recipes for women. The show also showcases a simple exercise routine to support overall health and well-being.

The prescription segment is

Don't wait for symptoms. Schedule regular checkups, especially after 40

Calcium, vitamin D, and weight-bearing exercise are your best friends for bone health

Know your family history. Share it with your doctor, it can change your risk profile

Each stage of our life requires tailored medical attention. One size does not fit all

As Caroline Criado Perez writes, "When we exclude women, we are not just excluding half the population - we are excluding half the solution."

Women's health isn't simply a longer version of men's health. It is different, complex and constantly evolving. Recognizing that difference may be the first step toward better diagnosis, better treatment and better lives.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.