In vitro fertilisation (IVF) has helped millions of couples around the world. The treatment is considered safe and has brought hope to people struggling with infertility. However, researchers continue to study whether IVF has any long-term effects on a mother's health after pregnancy. Now, a study suggests that women who conceive through IVF could have a higher risk of developing changes in their blood vessels. This can increase the chances of heart disease later in life. It is important to note that the findings of the study do not mean that IVF is dangerous. However, it does point to the importance of keeping a check on heart health after childbirth.

The researchers found that women who became pregnant through IVF had stiffer large arteries up to five years after giving birth compared to women who conceived naturally. Artery stiffness is an early sign of cardiovascular disease because it makes it harder for blood to flow smoothly, forcing the heart to work harder.

What Did The Study Find?

For the study, the researchers, compared women who had conceived through IVF with those who became pregnant without medical assistance. Researchers measured the stiffness of their large arteries one to five years after delivery.

The study, published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, found that women in the IVF group had significantly higher artery stiffness. This difference remained even after considering factors such as age, body weight, blood pressure, and pregnancy-related complications. The researchers believe this is the first study to clearly show a link between IVF pregnancies and increased artery stiffness after childbirth.

Why Is Artery Stiffness Important?

Healthy arteries are flexible and expand easily as blood moves through them. When arteries become stiff, they lose this flexibility. As a result, the heart has to pump harder to move blood around the body.

Over time, increased artery stiffness can increase the risk of conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and heart failure. It is considered an early warning sign rather than a disease itself. Spotting these changes early gives doctors a chance to recommend lifestyle changes or treatment before serious heart problems develop.

What Could Be Causing The Increased Risk?

The researchers are not yet certain why women with IVF pregnancies showed higher artery stiffness. One possible reason is the role of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), a hormone involved in fertility treatment.

The study found that women in the IVF group had higher levels of FSH, and these higher levels were linked with greater artery stiffness. However, the researchers say that this does not prove FSH directly causes the changes. Other factors related to infertility, fertility medications, or the IVF process itself may also play a role. More studies are needed to understand the exact reason.

Should Women Be Worried?

Experts say there is no reason for women to avoid IVF because of these findings. The study only shows an association and does not prove that IVF directly causes future heart disease. It also does not mean that every woman who has IVF will develop heart problems.

Instead, the findings suggest that women who have conceived through IVF may benefit from regular health check-ups after pregnancy. Monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol levels, body weight, and overall cardiovascular health could help detect any problems early and reduce future risks.

Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle

Regardless of how a pregnancy is achieved, maintaining good heart health is important for every woman. Eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, avoiding smoking, managing stress, and getting regular medical check-ups, can help lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Women who have undergone IVF should also discuss their pregnancy history with their healthcare provider so that any possible risk factors can be considered during routine health assessments.

The researchers believe larger studies with longer follow-up periods are needed to confirm these findings and understand the reasons behind them. They also hope future research will identify which women may be at the highest risk and whether specific treatments or lifestyle changes can reduce that risk.

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