When the skies turn cloudy and temperatures drop during the monsoon, you may want to put away your sunscreen, assuming there's little risk of sun damage. However, dermatologists say this is one of the biggest skincare mistakes you can make. While clouds may block visible sunlight, they do not completely stop harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from reaching your skin. Experts explain that sunscreen isn't just for hot summer days it's an essential part of skincare throughout the year, including the rainy season. Here's why you shouldn't skip it.

Clouds Don't Block All UV Rays

One of the biggest misconceptions is that cloudy weather protects the skin from sun damage. According to Dr. Swati Mohan, Dermatologist, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, up to 80% of UV rays can still penetrate cloud cover, exposing your skin even when the sun isn't visible. "Most of us believe that we need sunscreens only during sunny weather. However, even during the monsoon, ultraviolet rays continue to reach the skin. Although the weather appears cooler, UV exposure does not stop," she explains.

Also read: Skincare Tips: Follow These Sunscreen Rules This Summer For Healthy Skin

UVA Rays Are Present Throughout The Year

While UVB rays are mainly responsible for sunburn, UVA rays penetrate deeper into the skin and remain relatively constant throughout the year. Dr. Pankhuri Dudani, Consultant, Department of Dermatology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, says: "One of the biggest skincare myths is that sunscreen is not needed during the monsoon. Even though clouds can make the sun look dimmer, they don't block all ultraviolet radiation. UVA rays penetrate clouds and are fairly constant throughout the year and are largely responsible for premature ageing, pigmentation and long-term skin damage."

She adds that many people notice worsening tanning and uneven skin tone after the rainy season because they unknowingly accumulate UV exposure.

Monsoon UV Damage May Be Less Obvious

Unlike summer, where sunburn is easier to notice, the effects of UV exposure during the monsoon are often delayed. Dr. Swati Mohan, explains that continued exposure can:

Accelerate collagen breakdown

Increase skin pigmentation

Slow the fading of acne marks

Contribute to premature skin ageing

Increase the long-term risk of skin cancer

Because the damage occurs gradually, many people fail to recognise that their skin is still being affected.

Sunscreen Is Even More Important During Skin Treatments

People undergoing dermatological procedures should be especially careful during the monsoon. According to Dr. Swati Mohan, treatments such as:

Chemical peels

Laser procedures

Microneedling

Prescription retinoids

Exfoliating acids

make the skin more sensitive to sunlight. Even brief UV exposure on cloudy days can increase the risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and affect treatment results.

Humidity Is No Reason To Skip Sunscreen

Many people avoid sunscreen during the rainy season because traditional formulations can feel heavy and greasy in humid weather. Dr. Sachin Gupta, Senior Consultant, Department of Dermatology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, says this should not discourage daily sun protection.

"It should not be a question of whether the sun is shining, but whether your skin is in daylight. Even during the monsoon, ultraviolet radiation reaches the Earth's surface and can worsen conditions like melasma, post-acne pigmentation and photosensitive skin disorders," he says. He recommends using lightweight, gel-based, non-comedogenic sunscreens that are specifically designed for humid climates.

Choosing The Right Sunscreen

Experts recommend selecting a sunscreen that offers:

Broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection

SPF 30 or higher

PA+++ or higher

Lightweight gel or fluid formulation

Non-comedogenic formula for oily or acne-prone skin

These products are generally more comfortable to wear during humid weather without clogging pores.

Also read: From Acne To Pigmentation: Dermatologist Shares 5 Skin Care Tips That Can Save You Time And Money

Don't Forget To Reapply

Applying sunscreen once in the morning isn't enough if you're spending extended time outdoors. Dr. Swati Mohan advises reapplying sunscreen every two to three hours, especially if:

You're outdoors for prolonged periods You sweat heavily Your face gets wet due to rain or humidity

Consistent reapplication ensures continued protection throughout the day. Monsoon clouds may hide the sun, but they don't eliminate harmful UV radiation. Dermatologists stress that sunscreen should remain a daily habit regardless of the season, helping protect against pigmentation, premature ageing, collagen damage and long-term skin complications. Using a lightweight broad-spectrum sunscreen every day and reapplying it when needed is one of the simplest ways to maintain healthy skin all year round.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.