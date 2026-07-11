Dengue is often thought of as a viral illness that causes high fever, severe body pain, headache, skin rash and a drop in platelet count. In some cases, it can also lead to bleeding and other serious complications. While these are the symptoms most people know about, dengue can sometimes affect other organs as well. One of the less recognised but important complications is its impact on the heart. Although most people recover completely with proper treatment and rest, a small number of patients may develop heart-related problems that need prompt medical attention.

According to Dr Harshad Limaye, Director, Infectious Diseases & Internal Medicine, Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai, heart involvement is more likely in people with severe dengue, those showing warning signs, older adults and patients with existing conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease or heart disease. The good news is that many heart-related changes caused by dengue are temporary and improve as the infection settles. However, spotting the warning signs early and seeking timely medical care can prevent serious complications and improve recovery.

How Dengue Can Affect The Heart

Dengue can affect the heart in several ways. The virus itself, along with the body's immune response, may cause inflammation of the heart muscle, a condition called myocarditis. It can also lead to inflammation of the lining around the heart, known as pericarditis.

In addition, dengue can cause leakage of fluid from blood vessels, low blood pressure, electrolyte imbalance and reduced blood flow to the heart. These changes may reduce the heart's ability to pump blood effectively or disturb its normal rhythm. While such problems are uncommon, they can become serious if they are not identified and treated in time.

Common Heart-Related Changes In Dengue

Many patients who develop heart involvement experience only mild and temporary changes. Some may not notice any symptoms, and the changes are detected only during an electrocardiogram (ECG).

Doctors may find a slower or faster heart rate, irregular heartbeat or minor ECG changes. One of the more commonly reported findings is bradycardia, which means an unusually slow heart rate. In many cases, this settles on its own as the patient recovers. However, if a slow heartbeat is accompanied by dizziness, fainting, chest discomfort or low blood pressure, it should never be ignored.

Warning Signs That Need Immediate Medical Attention

One of the biggest challenges is that heart-related symptoms during dengue can easily be mistaken for normal recovery from fever. Tiredness, weakness, breathlessness or a feeling of the heart racing may seem like part of the illness. Chest pain may also be mistaken for acidity or muscle pain. In rare cases, dengue-related myocarditis may even resemble a heart attack because it can cause chest pain and ECG changes.

Patients should seek urgent medical attention if they experience:

Chest pain

Breathlessness

Fainting

Persistent palpitations

Very slow or very fast heartbeat

Swelling in the body

Severe weakness

Cold, clammy skin

Confusion

Reduced urine output

Worsening dizziness

These warning signs are especially important in elderly patients and those with diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease or existing heart conditions.

Why Monitoring Is Important

Simple monitoring during dengue can make a significant difference. For patients admitted to the hospital, doctors regularly check pulse rate, blood pressure, hydration, platelet count and other warning signs. If there is any concern about heart involvement, further tests such as an ECG, cardiac enzyme tests or an echocardiogram may be advised. These investigations help doctors assess how well the heart is functioning and whether closer monitoring or treatment is needed. Fortunately, most rhythm disturbances improve as the dengue infection resolves, but patients with persistent or worsening symptoms require careful evaluation.

Avoid Self-Medication

People with dengue should never take medicines without medical advice. Painkillers such as aspirin and ibuprofen can increase the risk of bleeding and should be avoided unless specifically prescribed by a doctor.

For uncomplicated dengue, paracetamol is generally considered a safer option for fever and pain relief. Drinking enough fluids, getting proper rest and attending follow-up appointments are equally important for a smooth recovery.

Prevention Remains The Best Protection

The best way to avoid dengue-related complications, including heart problems, is to prevent the infection itself. Remove stagnant water where mosquitoes breed, keep stored water covered, use mosquito repellents and wear protective clothing, especially during the daytime when dengue-carrying mosquitoes are most active.

Dengue usually begins as a fever, but it should never be taken lightly. "Dengue may begin as a fever, but timely attention to warning signs can prevent serious complications, including those involving the heart," said Dr Limaye.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.