The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a new political declaration on HIV/AIDS, reaffirming its commitment to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. However, the declaration comes with a stark warning: the world is currently off track to meet that goal. Adopted with overwhelming support, the declaration received 149 votes in favour, while eight countries voted against it and 14 abstained. It reflects both the remarkable progress made in the global fight against HIV/AIDS and the urgent challenges that remain. The declaration expresses "deep concern" that global HIV targets set for 2025 have not been achieved, raising questions about whether the international community can still deliver on its promise to end AIDS as a public health threat within the next five years.

A Renewed Global Commitment

The newly adopted declaration builds on more than two decades of international efforts to combat HIV/AIDS. It reaffirms the commitments made in the landmark 2001 Declaration of Commitment on HIV/AIDS, as well as subsequent political declarations adopted in 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021.

Also read: Assam Records Highest HIV Cases In Northeast: Doctor Explains Prevention Tips

Importantly, it also reinforces the HIV-related targets included in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which aim to improve health outcomes and reduce inequalities worldwide. The declaration commits countries to taking urgent action over the next five years through a coordinated, evidence-based and people-centred response. It calls on governments to strengthen national leadership, increase ownership of HIV programmes and ensure that healthcare services remain accessible to those most at risk.

The goal is not only to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 but also to ensure that progress is sustained well beyond that date.

Why The Concern?

Despite significant medical advances and improvements in access to treatment, HIV remains a major global health challenge. Millions of people continue to live with the virus, and new infections are still being reported every day across the world. Experts warn that inequalities, stigma, discrimination and funding gaps continue to hinder progress in many regions. The declaration acknowledges that current efforts are not sufficient to meet global targets and emphasises the need for stronger political commitment and greater investment. Health advocates have repeatedly warned that any slowdown in funding or prevention programmes could reverse years of hard-won gains.

How Does HIV Spread?

According to Dr Neha Rastogi, Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, HIV primarily spreads through:

Unprotected sexual contact with an infected person Sharing contaminated needles or syringes Transfusion of infected blood products

Mother-to-child transmission during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding if preventive treatment is not provided. "The rise in HIV cases in Assam is a public health concern that highlights the need for greater awareness, early testing, and preventive measures," Dr Rastogi said.

The Progress That Cannot Be Ignored

While the warning signs are serious, the global HIV response has also delivered some remarkable successes. According to data released by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) in 2025, sustained investment, scientific innovation and community-led interventions have transformed the fight against the disease.

Since 2010:

AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 56 per cent.

New HIV infections have decreased by 43 per cent.

More than 32.1 million people are now accessing life-saving HIV treatment.

Also read: World's First HIV-To-HIV Lung Transplant Offers New Hope For Patients

This means that approximately 78 per cent of the 40.9 million people living with HIV worldwide are currently receiving treatment, a major achievement compared to previous decades when access to medicines was far more limited. Experts say these numbers demonstrate that progress is possible when governments, healthcare systems, researchers and communities work together. "We Cannot Fail". Speaking at the opening of the high-level meeting, Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS, urged countries to build on the momentum generated over the past 25 years.

"This political declaration is our chance to build on 25 years of commitment and point the way to 2030 to show that multilateralism can deliver," she said.

Looking Ahead To 2031

The declaration also lays out a roadmap for accountability. According to the agreement, the UN General Assembly will convene another high-level meeting on HIV/AIDS in 2031. The meeting will review progress made on the commitments adopted in 2026 and assess whether the world has succeeded in achieving its 2030 target.

For now, global health leaders say the message is clear: the tools to end AIDS already exist, but stronger political will, sustained funding and equitable access to healthcare will be essential to turn ambition into reality. The next five years could determine whether one of the world's longest-running public health battles finally reaches a historic turning point.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.