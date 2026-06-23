Assam has recorded the highest number of people living with HIV in the Northeast, according to the Union Health Ministry's 2025-26 report. The state accounts for 33,145 people living with HIV (PLHIV), the highest burden in the region, with an estimated HIV prevalence of 0.13%. The report also highlights a significant impact on women. Of the 13,809 women diagnosed with HIV across the Northeast, Assam alone accounts for 6,809 cases, nearly half of the regional total. Additionally, the state reported 146 pregnant women testing positive for HIV, the highest number in the Northeast, raising concerns about mother-to-child transmission.

Why Are Rising HIV Cases A Concern?

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) attacks the body's immune system, making it harder to fight infections and diseases. If left untreated, HIV can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), a condition that severely weakens immunity. The increasing number of cases underscores the importance of awareness, early diagnosis, and access to preventive healthcare services.

Also read: World's First HIV-To-HIV Lung Transplant Offers New Hope For Patients

How Does HIV Spread?

According to Dr Neha Rastogi, Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, HIV primarily spreads through:

Unprotected sexual contact with an infected person

Sharing contaminated needles or syringes

Transfusion of infected blood products

Mother-to-child transmission during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding if preventive treatment is not provided. "The rise in HIV cases in Assam is a public health concern that highlights the need for greater awareness, early testing, and preventive measures," Dr Rastogi said.

Prevention Tips Everyone Should Know

The encouraging news is that HIV is largely preventable. Dr Rastogi recommends the following measures:

1. Use Condoms Consistently

Correct and consistent use of condoms significantly reduces the risk of HIV transmission during sexual activity.

2. Avoid Sharing Needles

People should never share needles, syringes, or other equipment used for injections.

3. Ensure Sterile Procedures

Medical treatments, tattoos, and body piercings should always be performed using sterile, single-use equipment.

4. Get Tested Regularly

Routine HIV testing is crucial, particularly for individuals with multiple sexual partners or those belonging to higher-risk groups. Early diagnosis allows timely treatment and helps prevent further transmission.

Also read: World AIDS Day 2025: Theme, Myths, And Facts About HIV Explained

5. Seek Timely Treatment

People diagnosed with HIV should begin and adhere to antiretroviral therapy (ART). Effective treatment can suppress the virus, helping individuals live long, healthy lives while greatly reducing the risk of transmitting HIV to others.

HIV Does Not Spread Through Casual Contact

Health experts continue to stress that HIV cannot be transmitted through:

Shaking hands Hugging Sharing food or utensils Using the same toilet Casual social interactions

"It is important to remember that HIV does not spread through casual contact such as shaking hands, hugging, sharing food, or using the same toilet facilities," Dr Rastogi explained.

Why Awareness Matters

Experts say stigma and misinformation remain major barriers to HIV prevention and treatment. Public awareness campaigns, easy access to testing facilities, and community education can encourage people to seek help without fear or discrimination. With Assam reporting the highest HIV burden in the Northeast, doctors emphasise that prevention, regular testing, and early treatment remain the most effective tools to control the spread of the virus and protect public health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.