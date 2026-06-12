A sharp surge in type-2 diabetes has been observed globally over the past few years. However, research indicates a worrying trend that type-2 diabetes is rising much faster in young women than in older generations. Additionally, when younger people develop type-2 diabetes, the condition tends to be more aggressive and can quickly lead to serious health problems like heart attacks and strokes.

A study published by Diabetes UK highlights a sharp increase in type-2 diabetes diagnoses among younger women, making it essential to identify risk and take urgent action to prevent the condition from developing.

The data revealed that between 2017 and 2024, the number of young women under 40 diagnosed with type-2 diabetes jumped by 47%. In comparison, diagnoses rose by 22% in women aged 40-79. During this same period, type-2 diabetes diagnoses in men under 40 increased by 34%.

The missing link: Gestational diabetes follow-up

Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) has been identified as a major driver behind this trend. Gestational diabetes is a temporary condition that happens during pregnancy. While it usually goes away after giving birth, having it dramatically raises a woman's risk of developing permanent type-2 diabetes later in life.

The data reveals that:

11% of women develop prediabetes (higher-than-normal blood sugar) within 5 years of having GDM.

15% of women develop full type-2 diabetes within 10 years of having GDM.

Only 57% of women with a history of GDM received their mandatory annual HbA1c blood test.

Additionally, more than a third (33%+) of women surveyed said they felt completely abandoned by healthcare services after giving birth.

The data reveals that experts used to think of type-2 diabetes as something that only affected older adults. However, when it develops in someone under 40, the disease tends to be more aggressive. It can cause severe health complications much faster and earlier in a person's life.

The researchers are calling this a "wake-up call," urging health systems to fix the gaps in postpartum care so that young mothers get the testing and lifestyle support they need to prevent type-2 diabetes before it starts. They also stressed the need to focus on lower-income and minority ethnic communities, where these healthcare gaps are often the widest.

Understanding gestational diabetes and its consequences

Gestational diabetes mellitus is a type of diabetes that develops for the first time during pregnancy, typically appearing between weeks 24 and 28. It occurs when the placenta produces hormones that cause glucose to build up in the blood. If the mother's pancreas cannot produce enough insulin to overcome this pregnancy-induced insulin resistance, blood sugar levels rise above normal.

While it usually resolves immediately after giving birth, leaving the condition unmanaged can lead to significant short-term and long-term health consequences for both the mother and the baby.

Consequences for the baby

Excessive birth weight, which can complicate delivery

Neonatal hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)

Respiratory distress syndrome

Infant jaundice

Higher risk of developing obesity and type-2 diabetes later in life

Consequences for the mother

Higher risk of preeclampsia

Increases the likelihood of surgical delivery (C-Section)

Increased risk of developing permanent type-2 diabetes within 5 to 10 years

High probability of developing gestational diabetes again in future pregnancies

Women with gestational diabetes must manage their blood sugar through healthy dietary adjustments, regular physical activity, and sometimes medication for healthy pregnancies and healthy babies.

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