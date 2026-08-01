If you are sleeping through the night but still struggling to shake off morning fatigue, the answer may not lie in your sleep schedule alone. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra persistent tiredness can sometimes be linked to nutritional deficiencies.

In a latest Instagram post, the nutritionist shares that daily fatigue, afternoon brain fog, and sluggishness are usually signals that the body is lacking the micronutrients needed to convert food into energy and repair tissues. She also shares the four key nutrients that play a crucial role in energy production and overall well-being. Here's what could be missing from your diet:

B-Vitamins

Lovneet Batra explains, “B-Vitamins are the spark plugs that convert the carbohydrates and fats you eat into usable cellular energy (ATP),” and shared that curd or cow milk, paneer, and groundnuts are rich sources of B-Vitamins.

Protein

According to the nutritionist, inadequate daily protein causes muscle catabolism, physical sluggishness, and frequent sugar cravings. “You need enough protein in your diet to prevent muscle breakdown and midday sugar crashes,” she says, adding that boiled sprouts, roasted chana, and masoor dal are ideal to get more protein.

Electrolytes

Electrolytes beat dehydration fatigue by balancing the fluid and electrical signals inside your cells. “Cellular fatigue is often basic dehydration. Potassium and sodium balance fluid inside your cells to stop brain fog,” Lovneet Batra explains and recommends drinking fresh coconut water, bananas, muskmelons, and lemon water.

Magnesium

Lovneet Batra shares that magnesium regulates muscle contractions and calms neurotransmitters for restorative deep sleep. It helps in restorative muscle recovery overnight. Sharing the benefits, the nutritionist recommends adding pumpkin seeds, amaranth, almonds, and cashews in the diet.

She also advises to add 1 bowl curd or 100 gram fresh paneer to your diet to get enough B-vitamins. For protein, Lovneet Batra recommends having 1 cup boiled sprouts or 1 small bowl roasted chana.

The nutritionist urges everyone to drink at least 1 glass coconut water or 1 banana post-workout and 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds or a bowl of bajra khichdi or amaranth porridge to complete magnesium intake.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.