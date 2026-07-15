Diabetes affects far more than blood sugar levels. Over time, persistently high blood glucose can damage nerves throughout the body, leading to a condition known as diabetic neuropathy. One of its most common and distressing forms is diabetic neuropathic pain, which often begins subtly but can progress to serious complications if left untreated. According to Dr. Vinit Banga, Director, Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, recognising the early warning signs is essential to prevent permanent nerve damage and disability. "Diabetic neuropathy is a complication arising from uncontrolled diabetes, where the person experiences pain because of damage to the nerves caused by excessive sugar levels in the body, particularly affecting the feet and legs. Early detection is crucial in slowing down the progression of further nerve damage," Dr Banga.

What Is Diabetic Neuropathic Pain?

Diabetic neuropathic pain develops when prolonged high blood sugar damages the nerves responsible for carrying signals between the brain, spinal cord and the rest of the body. The condition most commonly affects the feet and legs, although the hands and arms may also be involved. As nerve damage progresses, patients may experience pain, altered sensation and muscle weakness that interfere with daily activities.

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Early Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

Dr. Banga says the earliest symptoms often appear gradually and may be dismissed as temporary discomfort. Common warning signs include:

Tingling or "pins and needles" sensation

Burning pain in the feet or hands

Numbness

Sharp, shooting pain

Increased sensitivity to touch

Muscle weakness

Poor balance or difficulty walking

Because these symptoms tend to worsen over time, early evaluation is important.

Why Early Diagnosis Matters

Ignoring diabetic neuropathy can have serious consequences. "If these symptoms are ignored, one could develop more severe complications like foot ulcers, infections, and even amputation because of reduced sensation and delayed treatment," warns Dr. Banga. Loss of sensation means small cuts, blisters or injuries may go unnoticed, allowing infections to develop and worsen before they are detected.

Who Is At Risk?

People are more likely to develop diabetic neuropathy if they:

Have poorly controlled diabetes

Have lived with diabetes for many years

Smoke

Are overweight or obese

Have high blood pressure or abnormal cholesterol levels

Maintaining good blood sugar control remains the most effective way to reduce the risk.

How Can You Slow Its Progression?

Although nerve damage cannot always be completely reversed, its progression can often be slowed. "It is possible to reduce the progression of diabetic neuropathy through control of blood sugar levels, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and consulting medical practitioners when one has early nerve pain," says Dr. Banga. Doctors may also prescribe medications to relieve nerve pain and improve quality of life.

Protecting Your Feet Is Essential

Since diabetic neuropathy commonly affects the feet, regular foot care is a vital part of diabetes management. Dr. Banga recommends:

Daily foot inspections for cuts, blisters or wounds

Wearing properly fitting footwear

Regular foot examinations during diabetes check-ups

Prompt treatment of even minor foot injuries

These measures can help prevent ulcers and reduce the risk of infection.

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Healthy Habits That Support Nerve Health

Along with controlling blood sugar, experts advise:

Staying physically active

Eating a balanced, nutritious diet

Avoiding smoking

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Taking diabetes medications as prescribed

Attending regular medical check-ups

These lifestyle measures not only support nerve health but also reduce the risk of other diabetes-related complications. Diabetic neuropathic pain is one of the most common complications of uncontrolled diabetes, but it often begins with subtle symptoms such as tingling, burning or numbness. Ignoring these warning signs can lead to foot ulcers, serious infections and, in severe cases, amputation. As Dr. Banga emphasises, early diagnosis, good blood sugar control, regular foot care and healthy lifestyle habits are the best ways to slow disease progression, preserve nerve function and improve quality of life. If you have diabetes and notice persistent numbness, burning pain or tingling in your hands or feet, seek medical advice promptly rather than waiting for symptoms to worsen.

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