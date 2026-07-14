India is known to be the 'Diabetes Capital Of The World' with nearly 77 million people above the age of 18 years are suffering from type 2 diabetes (T2DM). The World Health Organization (WHO) also states that nearly 25 million are prediabetics (at a higher risk of developing diabetes in near future). "More than 50% of people are unaware of their diabetic status which leads to health complications if not detected and treated early." Now, a new analysis from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study 2023 has highlighted an important fact about India's diabetes epidemic: it is not just about eating too much sugar or consuming processed foods. Instead, one of the country's biggest dietary challenges is not eating enough fruit.

According to the study, inadequate fruit intake is the leading dietary risk that's contributing to type 2 diabetes across South Asia, including India. This highlights a way to prevent the chronic condition through simple dietary changes. The study, published in Diabetes Research and Clinical Nutrition, assessed the impact of dietary habits on diabetes across 34 Asian countries from 1990 to 2023. Researchers used data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023 wherein they estimated deaths and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), a measure that combines years of life lost due to premature death with years lived with disability, attributable to seven dietary risk factors.

The study found that in 2023 alone, dietary risks were responsible for 9.97 million DALYs and 214,810 deaths from type 2 diabetes across the continent. These numbers highlight the role of nutrition and dietary choices in managing the disease.

India's Dietary Challenge: Too Little Fruit

One of the most important findings of the study is that low fruit consumption was found to be the single largest dietary contributor to the diabetes burden across Asia, accounting for 3.60 million DALYs and 85,960 deaths. These numbers hold extreme relevance for India as it is considered to be the 'Diabetes Capital of the World'.

Unlike most discussions around diabetes that focus on cutting down sugar, sweets or carbohydrates, this study shifts the attention towards increasing the intake of other beneficial foods. In South Asia, insufficient fruit consumption outweighed other dietary risks as the biggest contributor to type 2 diabetes. This says that improving diet quality by adding nutrient-rich foods may be as important as reducing unhealthy ones.

Fruits provide dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants while generally having a lower glycaemic load than many refined carbohydrate-based foods. Regular fruit intake is known to improve metabolic health, insulin sensitivity and lower inflammation, all of which play a role in lowering diabetes risk.

Difference Between India And Other Asian Regions

Another notable finding of the study is that dietary risks vary significantly across Asia. While India and the rest of South Asia face the highest burden from low fruit intake, other regions have different nutritional priorities.

In Southeast Asia, inadequate whole-grain consumption was identified as the leading dietary risk. East Asia's biggest concern was high consumption of unprocessed red meat, while processed meat consumption dominated in high-income Asia-Pacific countries. Central Asia faced a combined burden from both red and processed meat intake.

These regional differences highlight that diabetes prevention cannot follow a one-size-fits-all approach. For India, policies focusing solely on reducing meat consumption may have limited impact compared with interventions that encourage greater fruit consumption and improve overall dietary diversity.

South Asia Has The Greatest Burden

The study also found that South Asia recorded the highest number of diet-attributable deaths from type 2 diabetes, with 118,660 deaths in 2023. India's large population and high prevalence of diabetes make it a major contributor to this regional burden.

The researchers also note that more than 60% of people living with diabetes worldwide reside in Asia, with India among the countries carrying the largest share of cases globally. This makes dietary improvements in India particularly important. This is not just for national health but also to reduce the global burden of diabetes.

Ways To Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

One of the most encouraging aspects of the study is that the dietary risks are modifiable. Unlike genetic factors or ageing, food choices can be influenced through individual behaviour, public health programmes and necessary policies. For India, the researchers suggest prioritising increased fruit consumption alongside broader efforts to promote healthier eating patterns.

The study offers a clear takeaway for India: preventing type 2 diabetes is not only about avoiding unhealthy foods but also about consuming enough healthy ones. While reducing sugar, refined carbohydrates and processed foods remains important, it is also important to consume adequate fruits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.